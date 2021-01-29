What kind of vehicle is the 2021 BMW 7-Series? What does it compare to?

The 2021 7-Series is a full-size luxury sedan that competes for well-heeled buyers against the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Audi A7.

Is the 2021 BMW 7-Series a good car?

The 2021 7-Series is a stellar big sedan, though its bucktoothed styling may not be for everyone. We’ll look past those fangs and give it a 7.8 out of 10 on the TCC scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 BMW 7-Series?

The 2021 7-Series is mostly carried over from last year’s big styling update, though heating for the front seats, steering wheel, and center armrest is now standard while the CD player has been dropped.

This big sedan comes in a single wheelbase with plenty of space for front and rear passengers in a conservative, well-appointed interior. We can’t say the same about the exterior, which has clean, agreeable lines from every angle but the one you’ll see first. Those big kidney grilles take up a lot of real estate and give the 7-Series a blunt appearance that will take some acclimation.

BMW doesn’t sell may 7-Series sedans—after all, nearly every one you’ll find on a dealer lot will command six figures—but it does offer a lot of engine choices. The base inline-6 delivers 335 hp to the rear or all four wheels and does it with plenty of force, but we’d consider stepping up to the 750i for its standard all-wheel drive and its impressive 523 hp. For a tick over $100,000, it offers a lot of power for the money.

Other options include the sporty Alpina B7 and the ferocious—but likely to be exceedingly rare—M760i with its hefty twin-turbo V-12. The plug-in hybrid 745e delivers decent power and the allure of 16 miles of electric-only driving, which would make it the 7-Series of choice for those attempting to go green. Base 740i sedans are fairly frugal and could approach 30 mpg on the highway, while others are as thirsty as you might expect.

No matter the engine, the 7-Series has good roadholding and a cosseting ride, though these big proportions and a somewhat aloof steering system hardly make it fun in a traditional sense. But that’s not what big sedans are about, is it?

The plush cabin comes loaded with a high-tech infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster, while power-adjustable rear seats and a central console are on the options list. Standard safety fare is top notch, and the Executive Driving Assistance package tosses in one of the most advanced driver-assistance systems offered on any car. Plan to spend for it.

How much does the 2021 BMW 7-Series cost?

The base 740i runs about $88,000 before any options, though most buyers are likely to take advantage of a few extra-cost niceties. This range can top out at around $180,000 with every box ticked.

Our money would be on the 750i. Add a few options and you’ll still be looking at a reasonable—all things considered—$110,000 or so asking price.

Where is the 2021 BMW 7-Series made?

In Germany.