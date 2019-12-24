Our review of the 2020 BMW 7-Series is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2020 BMW 7-Series if you're interested in purchasing one.
Specs
Gas Mileage 22 mpg City/29 mpg Hwy
Engine Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-6, 3.0 L
EPA Class Large Cars
Style Name Sedan
Drivetrain Rear Wheel Drive
Passenger Capacity 5
Passenger Doors 4
Body Style 4dr Car
2020 BMW 7-Series revealed: Giant grille for luxury sedan
The 2020 BMW 7-Series revealed Tuesday has a brawnier look than ever before. That's largely in part due to its massive front grille, which retains the automaker's familiar "dual kidney" shape. The grille takes inspiration from the BMW X7 crossover...Read More»
2011-2012 BMW 1-Series, 3-Series, 5-Series, 7-Series recalled for powertrain flaw
BMW has announced a recall of nearly 9,000 vehicles from the 2011 and 2012 model years. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a key driveshaft component on those cars may be prone to break. The component in question is the...Read More»
2017 BMW 7-Series vs. 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Compare Cars
The Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7-Series are large sedans that serve as the flagship models of their respective brands. Both of these sedans have typically been among the first in the world to offer advanced technology, comfort, and active-safety...Read More»
2019
2018
