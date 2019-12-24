2020 BMW 7-Series Preview

Gas Mileage 22 mpg City/29 mpg Hwy
Engine Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-6, 3.0 L
EPA Class Large Cars
Style Name Sedan
Drivetrain Rear Wheel Drive
Passenger Capacity 5
Passenger Doors 4
Body Style 4dr Car
2020 BMW 7-Series revealed: Giant grille for luxury sedan
The 2020 BMW 7-Series revealed Tuesday has a brawnier look than ever before. That's largely in part due to its massive front grille, which retains the automaker's familiar "dual kidney" shape. The grille takes inspiration from the BMW X7 crossover...Read More»
2011-2012 BMW 1-Series, 3-Series, 5-Series, 7-Series recalled for powertrain flaw
BMW has announced a recall of nearly 9,000 vehicles from the 2011 and 2012 model years. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a key driveshaft component on those cars may be prone to break. The component in question is the...Read More»
2017 BMW 7-Series vs. 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Compare Cars
The Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7-Series are large sedans that serve as the flagship models of their respective brands. Both of these sedans have typically been among the first in the world to offer advanced technology, comfort, and active-safety...Read More»
2019
2019 BMW 7-Series (M760i)
$83,650 - $156,700
The 2019 BMW 7-Series is a flagship luxury sedan in the way they used to be: leather everywhere, big power, excellent options.
2018
2018 BMW 7-Series
$83,100 - $156,700
The 2018 BMW 7-Series is a plush ride with plenty of powertrain options and customizable features that places it among the full-size greats.
2017
2017 BMW 7-Series
$81,500 - $153,800
The 2017 BMW 7-Series has a deceivingly conservative wrapper for its radically reengineered underpinnings and tech-centric cabin.
  • 2019 Audi A8

    7.8
  • 2019 Jaguar XJ

    7.0
  • 2019 Lexus LS (LS 500h hybrid)

    7.4
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

    7.8
  • 2019 Porsche Panamera GTS Sport Turismo first drive

    7.2
