The 2019 BMW 7-Series luxury sedan is proof that bigger isn’t always better.

Although it swims upstream from buyers migrating to megabuck crossovers, the 7-Series coddles and cossets drivers and owners in leather, wood, horsepower, and technology. An update is on the way for 2020 that places the 7-Series into the crossfire of competing luxury crossovers and super sedans with outsized everything, but for now the 2019 version is comparatively understated.

The 2019 7-Series earns a 7.6 on our overall scale thanks to its perfect comfort score. Efficiency takes a back seat in the big sedan—so would we. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year, the 7-Series is available in 740i, 740e, 750i, and M760i configurations with 4-, 6-, 8-, or 12-cylinder power—one of the widest spans of powertrains available in a sedan. All engine configurations are available with all-wheel drive, but the M760i’s prolific turbocharged V-12 demands that all four wheels claw at the pavement.

The 7-Series covers wide ground: The plug-in hybrid 740e travels more than 20 miles alone on electricity; the 3.6-second sprint up to 60 mph in the M760i xDrive is just shocking.

The most common 7-Series will be 740i versions that are powered by a 330-horsepower turbocharged inline-6 that propels the car up to 60 mph in around five seconds. V-8-powered 750i models are truly rich—inside and out—and can be opulently trimmed. The 4.4-liter turbocharged V-8 spins out more than 400 hp, but it’s not the performance pick; it never would be against a V-12.

Regardless of what’s under the hood, BMW spoils 7-Series buyers with helpings of tech and leather in ways that few sedans can match.

Like last year, every 2019 7-Series is equipped with a suite of advanced safety systems that can pilot the car alone for short distances (less than 1 minute) or in stop-and-go traffic to reduce driver fatigue. It’s life-saving tech that doubles up as hugely convenient.

The most effective way to cut down on the strain of driving? Don’t drive at all. The rear seats boast more than 44 inches of leg room and the back can offer reclining heated and cooled seats with in-seat massagers, tablet computers to dial up the day’s latest trades—even a footrest.

All cars are well-equipped with leather upholstery, at least 18-inch wheels, a moonroof, power-adjustable heated front seats, four-zone climate control, premium audio, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch touchscreen for infotainment, and power features.

Base cars start around $84,000, but top examples of the 2019 7-Series can push nearly $200,000.