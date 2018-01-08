2018 BMW 7-Series Review

#5 in Luxury Large Cars
Consumer Reviews
0 Reviews
2018 BMW 7-Series 750i Sedan Angular Front Exterior View
The Car Connection Expert Review

Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
January 8, 2018

Rankings

The 2018 BMW 7-Series is a plush ride with plenty of powertrain options and customizable features that places it among the full-size greats.

The 2018 BMW 7-Series is excellence hiding in plain sight. The flagship sedan from BMW may be lost among the company’s growing number of crossovers, but it shouldn’t be overlooked. The 7-Series features the automaker’s most advanced construction, its most powerful or most efficient engine, and the latest technology.

It earns a 8.2 out of 10 on our scale, which makes it one of the highest-rated cars we’ve tested. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2018, the 7-Series largely stands pat. Semi-autonomous driving features are now available on base models and advanced parking features such as a surround-view camera system are available on more models.

Review continues below

The 2018 BMW 740i will be the first stop for many buyers, but a plug-in hybrid 740e xDrive isn’t far off in price after applicable federal incentives. At the other end of the spectrum, a V-12-powered M760i xDrive sedan starts at more than $157,000 and ends its 60 mph sprint in 3.6 seconds.

The 7-Series is both efficient and quick thanks to its ultra lightweight construction that utilizes carbon fiber-reinforced plastics, high-strength steel, and aluminum to cut nearly 100 pounds from the body-in-white alone. With the lighter-weight construction comes an ideal weight balance of 50/50, which helps the big rear- or all-wheel-drive sedan seem to shrink, to feel more maneuverable.

For buyers that prefer to be driven, the 7-Series offers an executive rear-seat package including a 7.0-inch tablet to control climate functions, air conditioned and heated rear seats and NBA-sized leg room.

Creature comforts abound: a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a fold-out table for rear passengers, night-vision cameras, and a “Minority Report”-style controller that reads gestures to control functions like radio volume.

The Car Connection Consumer Review

$83,100
MSRP based on 740i Sedan
 
8.2
Overall
Expert Rating
Best in Luxury Large Cars
Compare the 2018 BMW 7-Series against the competition
2018 BMW 7-Series Pricing Insights

  • 2017 BMW 740 has sold out; 2018s available
  • Bonus: $1,000 off for college grads
  • Finance: 3.89-percent APR for 72 months
  • Lease: From $1,059 for 36 months
