Relieved of its two-door configurations, the 2019 BMW 6-Series is pared down this year to a low-slung four-door, or tall-riding hatchback with different provenances.

The 2019 6-Series Gran Coupe is buyers’ last chance at a breathtaking four-door based on the last generation 5-Series. The 2019 6-Series GT is a short-wheelbase 7-Series with a practical hatch and better interior room. The trunk lid badges do not, as far as we know, include a shrug emoji.

We think most buyers will consider the latter, and they should: it’s $12,000 less than the Gran Coupe and equipped better. Our rating of 6.2 is based on the GT version, although we’re not sure the Gran Coupe would do much better if rated on its own—the back seat in the four-door coupe is far less practical. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year the 6-Series is offered in three different varieties: 640i Gran Coupe, 650i Gran Coupe, or 640i GT. The GT costs more than $71,000 to start and is equipped with all-wheel drive as standard equipment. The Gran Coupe costs more than $83,000 to start, but offers V-8 power in 650i spec. All-wheel drive is optional on Gran Coupe models and costs $3,000.

Although th 640i GT is bulkier in its appearance, it’s just as graceful inside. We like the Gran Coupe’s on-trend roof line, but it eats dearly into rear-seat head room that’s already cramped for leg room, too.

Under the hoods of 640i versions (Gran Coupe or GT), BMW fits its potent turbocharged inline-6. In the GT it makes 335 horsepower (Gran Coupes make 315 hp) and it’s fitted exclusively to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The GT rides better than the Gran Coupe, which prioritizes sportiness instead of practicality. The GT also gets a load-leveling rear suspension if owners get ambitious about hauling people and cargo, but both 6-Series models steer confidently.

In terms of practicality, the GT runs away from the Gran Coupe quickly. The GT offers more than 40 inches of rear seat leg room and more than 30 cubic feet of storage under its hatchback.

Both GT and Gran Coupe are similarly equipped as standard: leather interior, a 10.2-inch infotainment screen with navigation and Apple CarPlay compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity, wireless smartphone charger, power-adjustable front seats, and two USB chargers.

The GT includes standard automatic emergency braking and an updated infotainment system that skips the Gran Coupe, which make it an even better deal compared to the low-slung four-door.