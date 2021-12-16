What kind of vehicle is the 2022 BMW 5-Series? What does it compare to?

The 2022 BMW 5-Series is a luxury mid-size sedan that helped define the segment. Offered with four powertrains and myriad options, BMW casts a wide net to lure shoppers away from the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Audi A6, and Genesis G80.

Is the 2022 BMW 5-Series a good car?

Its high TCC Rating of 7.3 out of 10 derives from its loaded standard safety and convenience features, and its ability to perform like a sports car or a stately tourer. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 BMW 5-Series?

Last year’s mild refresh updated the bumpers, the lighting, and the standard feature set, but the 2022 model year is notable for what has been removed. Optional features such as wireless smartphone charging, wi-fi hotspot, and remote start are no longer available. Blame the chip shortage.

Last redesigned for 2017, the 5-Series carries on with an attractive though conservative design. It appears to grow bigger annually, in accordance with a trend toward larger kidney grilles and broader front fascias sweeping around the corners. On the inside, chrome and wood trim span the low and long dash, and the synthetic leather looks best when toned with coffeehouse hues.

Sold in rear-wheel drive or available all-wheel drive on all but the M variants, where AWD is standard, the 5-Series balances comfort, power, and agility, though it is not the quintessential driver’s car it once was. The base 530i uses a solid 248-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 with a seamless 8-speed automatic transmission. The 530e plug-in hybrid pairs that turbo-4 with a motor that delivers 21 miles of electric driving. It’s good for running emission-free errands, but its 288-hp output is neutralized by its added weight.

We prefer the 540i’s turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 and its prodigious power, with a mild-hybrid system that conserves fuel to 1 mpg shy of the 530i.

The 523-hp 4.4-liter twin-turbo V-8 in the M550i sprints to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds and improves on the 5-Series sharp handling with an adaptive suspension, an electronic limited-slip differential, a lower ride height, and larger tires. If that’s not enough, seek the 617-hp M5 Competition.

Standard 16-way power front seats provide plenty of comfort for the long haul or on short sprints, and rear seat riders have good room as long as the middle seat is used as an armrest or pass-through to the trunk. Luxury essentials like leather upholstery and heated seats cost extra, and are often bundled in packages that require other packages.

BMW matches other German brands’ commitment to digitization with a 12.3-inch customizable gauge cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and navigation. Excellent natural voice commands simplify the infotainment experience.

Also standard are automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection and blind-spot monitors. The IIHS bestows its highest safety rating on the 5-Series, and options such as a surround-view camera system help keep it safe.

How much does the 2022 BMW 5-Series cost?

The 530i costs $55,195, including $995 destination, while the addition of a motor in the 530e adds $1,300 to $56,495. We recommend the extra power in the 540i for $60,945, but we’d consult with our loved ones before reaching for the $77,795 M550i. The M Competition costs $112,095.

Where is the 2022 BMW 5-Series made?

In Dingolfing, in the Lower Bavaria region of Germany.