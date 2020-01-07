2020 BMW 5-Series

#4 in Mid-Size Cars
Consumer Reviews
0 Reviews
2020 BMW 5-Series
2020 BMW 5-Series
2020 BMW 5-Series
2020 BMW 5-Series
2020 BMW 5-Series
2020 BMW 5-Series
2020 BMW 5-Series
2020 BMW 5-Series
2020 BMW 5-Series
2020 BMW 5-Series
2020 BMW 5-Series
2020 BMW 5-Series
2020 BMW 5-Series
2020 BMW 5-Series
2020 BMW 5-Series
2020 BMW 5-Series
2020 BMW 5-Series
2020 BMW 5-Series
2020 BMW 5-Series
2020 BMW 5-Series
2020 BMW 5-Series
2020 BMW 5-Series
2020 BMW 5-Series
2020 BMW 5-Series
2020 BMW 5-Series
2020 BMW 5-Series
2020 BMW 5-Series
2019 BMW 5-Series 530e iPerformance Plug-In Hybrid Angular Front Exterior View
2019 BMW 5-Series 530i Sedan Angular Front Exterior View
2019 BMW 5-Series 530i Sedan Angular Front Exterior View
2019 BMW 5-Series 540i xDrive Sedan Angular Front Exterior View
2019 BMW 5-Series 540i Sedan Angular Front Exterior View
2019 BMW 5-Series Competition Sedan Angular Front Exterior View
2019 BMW M5 Sedan Angular Front Exterior View
2019 BMW 5-Series 530i Sedan Angular Rear Exterior View
2019 BMW 5-Series Competition Sedan Angular Rear Exterior View
2019 BMW 5-Series 530e iPerformance Plug-In Hybrid Angular Rear Exterior View
2019 BMW 5-Series 540i xDrive Sedan Angular Rear Exterior View
2019 BMW 5-Series 540i Sedan Angular Rear Exterior View
2019 BMW M5 Sedan Angular Rear Exterior View
2019 BMW 5-Series 530i Sedan Angular Rear Exterior View
2019 BMW 5-Series (M550i xDrive)
2019 BMW M5 Compettiion
2019 BMW M5 Compettiion
2019 BMW 5-Series (M550i xDrive)
2019 BMW 5-Series (530e)
2019 BMW M5 Compettiion
2019 BMW 5-Series (M550i xDrive)
2019 BMW M5 Compettiion
2019 BMW 5-Series (M550i xDrive)
2019 BMW 5-Series (M550i xDrive)
2019 BMW 5-Series Competition Sedan Side Exterior View
2019 BMW 5-Series 530i Sedan Rear Exterior View
2019 BMW 5-Series 540i Sedan Rear Exterior View
2019 BMW 5-Series 530e iPerformance Plug-In Hybrid Front Exterior View
2019 BMW 5-Series 530i Sedan Side Exterior View
2019 BMW 5-Series 530i Sedan Rear Exterior View
2019 BMW 5-Series Competition Sedan Front Exterior View
2019 BMW 5-Series 540i Sedan Front Exterior View
2019 BMW M5 Sedan Front Exterior View
2019 BMW 5-Series Competition Sedan Rear Exterior View
2019 BMW 5-Series 530e iPerformance Plug-In Hybrid Side Exterior View
2019 BMW 5-Series 540i Sedan Side Exterior View
2019 BMW 5-Series 530i Sedan Front Exterior View
2019 BMW M5 Sedan Rear Exterior View
2019 BMW 5-Series 530i Sedan Front Exterior View
2019 BMW 5-Series 530i Sedan Side Exterior View
2019 BMW M5 Sedan Side Exterior View
2019 BMW 5-Series 540i xDrive Sedan Front Exterior View
2019 BMW 5-Series 540i xDrive Sedan Rear Exterior View
2019 BMW 5-Series 530e iPerformance Plug-In Hybrid Rear Exterior View
2019 BMW 5-Series 540i xDrive Sedan Side Exterior View
2019 BMW 5-Series 530i Sedan Open Doors
2019 BMW 5-Series 530e iPerformance Plug-In Hybrid Open Doors
2019 BMW 5-Series 540i Sedan Front Seats
2019 BMW M5 Sedan Open Doors
2019 BMW 5-Series Competition Sedan Open Doors
2019 BMW 5-Series 530i Sedan Trunk
2019 BMW M5 Sedan Rear Seats
2019 BMW 5-Series 540i xDrive Sedan Rear Seats
2019 BMW 5-Series 530e iPerformance Plug-In Hybrid Front Seats
2019 BMW 5-Series 540i xDrive Sedan Trunk
2019 BMW 5-Series Competition Sedan Front Seats
2019 BMW 5-Series 540i xDrive Sedan Open Doors
2019 BMW 5-Series 530i Sedan Open Doors
2019 BMW M5 Sedan Trunk
2019 BMW 5-Series Competition Sedan Rear Seats
2019 BMW 5-Series 530e iPerformance Plug-In Hybrid Trunk
2019 BMW 5-Series 540i xDrive Sedan Front Seats
2019 BMW 5-Series 530i Sedan Trunk
2019 BMW 5-Series 540i Sedan Trunk
2019 BMW 5-Series 530i Sedan Rear Seats
2019 BMW 5-Series 530i Sedan Rear Seats
2019 BMW 5-Series 530i Sedan Front Seats
2019 BMW 5-Series 530i Sedan Front Seats
2019 BMW 5-Series 530e iPerformance Plug-In Hybrid Rear Seats
2019 BMW 5-Series 540i Sedan Open Doors
2019 BMW 5-Series Competition Sedan Trunk
2019 BMW M5 Sedan Front Seats
2019 BMW 5-Series 540i Sedan Rear Seats
2019 BMW 5-Series 530e iPerformance Plug-In Hybrid Instrument Panel
2019 BMW 5-Series 530i Sedan Gear Shift
2019 BMW 5-Series Competition Sedan Instrument Cluster
2019 BMW 5-Series 540i Sedan Instrument Panel
2019 BMW 5-Series 540i xDrive Sedan Engine
2019 BMW 5-Series 530i Sedan Steering Wheel
2019 BMW M5 Sedan Steering Wheel
2019 BMW 5-Series 540i xDrive Sedan Instrument Cluster
2019 BMW 5-Series 530e iPerformance Plug-In Hybrid Dashboard
2019 BMW 5-Series 540i Sedan Gear Shift
2019 BMW M5 Sedan Dashboard
2019 BMW 5-Series 530e iPerformance Plug-In Hybrid Engine
2019 BMW 5-Series 530i Sedan Gear Shift
2019 BMW M5 Sedan Instrument Cluster
2019 BMW 5-Series Competition Sedan Gear Shift
2019 BMW 5-Series 540i Sedan Steering Wheel
2019 BMW 5-Series 530e iPerformance Plug-In Hybrid Steering Wheel
2019 BMW M5 Sedan Engine
2019 BMW 5-Series 540i xDrive Sedan Instrument Panel
2019 BMW 5-Series 540i xDrive Sedan Steering Wheel
2019 BMW 5-Series 540i Sedan Dashboard
2019 BMW M5 Sedan Instrument Panel
2019 BMW 5-Series Competition Sedan Steering Wheel
2019 BMW 5-Series 540i xDrive Sedan Gear Shift
2019 BMW 5-Series 530i Sedan Instrument Cluster
2019 BMW 5-Series 540i Sedan Engine
2019 BMW 5-Series 540i xDrive Sedan Dashboard
2019 BMW 5-Series 530i Sedan Instrument Cluster
2019 BMW 5-Series 540i Sedan Instrument Cluster
2019 BMW 5-Series 530e iPerformance Plug-In Hybrid Gear Shift
2019 BMW 5-Series Competition Sedan Engine
2019 BMW 5-Series 530i Sedan Dashboard
2019 BMW 5-Series 530i Sedan Steering Wheel
2019 BMW M5 Sedan Gear Shift
2019 BMW 5-Series 530i Sedan Dashboard
2019 BMW 5-Series 530i Sedan Engine
2019 BMW 5-Series 530i Sedan Instrument Panel
2019 BMW 5-Series Competition Sedan Instrument Panel
2019 BMW 5-Series 530e iPerformance Plug-In Hybrid Instrument Cluster
2019 BMW 5-Series 530i Sedan Engine
2019 BMW 5-Series Competition Sedan Dashboard
2019 BMW 5-Series 530i Sedan Instrument Panel
2019 BMW 5-Series 540i Sedan Audio System
2019 BMW 5-Series 530i Sedan Audio System
2019 BMW 5-Series 530i Sedan Temperature Controls
2019 BMW M5 Sedan Audio System
2019 BMW 5-Series 540i Sedan Grille
2019 BMW M5 Sedan Temperature Controls
2019 BMW 5-Series 530e iPerformance Plug-In Hybrid Temperature Controls
2019 BMW M5 Sedan Grille
2019 BMW 5-Series 540i xDrive Sedan Audio System
Shopping for a new BMW 5-Series?
See exclusive deals in your area
See Your Price
2020
The Car Connection
2020
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
January 7, 2020

Buying tip

Incentives may drive the price of a 2020 530e below a 530i, so ask about those. The only penalty for the plug-in hybrid is a smaller trunk.

features & specs

530e iPerformance Plug-In Hybrid
530e xDrive iPerformance Plug-In Hybrid
530i Sedan
MPG
NA
MPG
NA
MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
MSRP
$53,900
MSRP
$56,200
MSRP
$53,900
See Full 2020 BMW 5-Series Specs »

The 2020 BMW 5-Series is the goldilocks mid-sizer with a roundel on the hood: comfortable, powerful, and luxurious.

The 2020 BMW 5-Series sedan gets relatively lost next to new convertible sports cars and crossovers in the same showroom. That’s a shame.

The 5-Series is BMW’s stalwart mid-size sedan, and still a beacon for relative value, performance, safety, and even efficiency, for now. 

It gets a 7.3 TCC Rating, boosted by great safety scores and impressive features. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Review continues below

Like last year, the 5-Series is available in 530e, 530i, 540i, M550i, and M5 configurations. Base cars use a turbo-4 with or without hybrid batteries and electric motors, on up through turbo-6 in the 540i to twin-turbo V-8s in M-branded cars. All-wheel drive is available on every model, except the M550i and M5, where it’s standard equipment. 

The biggest news this year is a big bump in power for the M550i, which now makes more than 500 horsepower. It’s the sleeper of the bunch, and perhaps the best performance value for less than $80,000 to start. 

All 5-Series get straightforward sedan looks with luxury touches inside. A big 10.3-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility may take center stage, but the supporting cast of soft leather, real wood, and brushed metals is better. 

Some interior colors are busier than others, although soft ambient light can cool everything off in a hurry. (Pro tip: Blue is the best.)

The 530e’s efficiency is king and can travel about 20 miles on electrons alone. Those sedans cost about $55,000 and qualify for some tax breaks. The M5 Competition’s 617-hp V-8 drains wallets and gas tanks faster; it’s entertaining for more than $110,000 to start. 

Every 5-Series gets active safety features that include automatic emergency braking, and the IIHS called it a Top Safety Pick+ with advanced headlights. 

Base cars get 18-inch wheels, synthetic leather upholstery, a moonroof, dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable front seats, an 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and that big touchscreen. We’d recommend a 540i for more oomph, leather hides, active safety features, BMW’s excellent driver-assistance features, and a few more convenience items that ring up to less than $70,000. That’s rich for any new 5-Series, but less than comparatively equipped crossovers sitting across the showroom.

6

2020 BMW 5-Series

Styling

The 2020 5-Series is the best kind of dinner party: quiet from the outside, classy and comfortable on the inside.

The interior of the 2020 5-Series keeps up to speed like a crowded Twitter feed, but the BMW mid-sizer’s exterior looks are still dial-up. 

Starting from an average score, the 2020 5-Series gets a point above average for its insides. It’s a 6. 

The 5-Series grows wilder in looks as the horsepower grows. The base 530e and 530i sport lower noses and sharper lines, compared to the last 5-Series from a few years ago, and vastly tighter tail. M-badged versions get swole: bigger wheels, tougher flares, beefier exhaust notes. 

It’s all relative; the current 5-Series isn’t a huge departure from the last one by outside looks alone. 

Inside, the new 5-Series gets more daring and up-to-date, especially in lighter shades. The dash is tech-forward without being too busy, and the interior cascades toward the middle without any visual frippery. Most surfaces are natural and calming, like a spa day, although some quilted patterns can spoil that. 

Review continues below
7

2020 BMW 5-Series

Performance

The mid-size 2020 BMW 5-Series has a full arsenal of available powertrains. Spoiler: They’re all good.

Performance in the 2020 BMW 5-Series is directly proportional to the depth of your pockets. 

With available 4-, 6-, or 8-cylinder power—all turbocharged—the 5-Series transforms from a comfortable and efficient plug-in hybrid to asphalt chewing, sport sedan. 

Our performance rating for the 5-Series is based on the 530i and 540i versions, which are relatively less expensive than the fire-breathing M versions, but still very good. They get a point above average for their power and ride. It’s a 7. 

The base 530i sedan uses a 248-hp, 2.0-liter turbo-4 found in other BMW models that should be a first-ballot hall-of-famer; it’s smooth, powerful, and perfectly fine in the 5-Series. It powers the rear or all four wheels and propels the 530i up to 60 mph in about six seconds. 

The next step up is a twin-powered twin; the 530e pairs the same turbo-4 to hybrid batteries and an electric motor to make 248 hp but can travel about 20 miles on electricity alone. Acceleration compared to the 530i isn’t dented much, even with 600 pounds of batteries added in, but the 530e’s weight is more apparent around corners and in turns. (The plug-in hybrid qualifies for federal tax credits and some state rebates too, effectively making it the least-expensive way into a 5-Series.)

Longtime BMW fans will associate the 540i’s badge with a V-8 underhood. Not here. The 2020 540i uses a turbo-6 that makes 335 hp and spins out 331 pound-feet of torque to spring to 60 mph in about five seconds. The turbo-6 is potent and refined; it’s our pick for the best 5-Series value. 

For more power, the M550i xDrive and M5 both use a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V-8 that makes 523 hp or up to 617 hp in certain M5 models. We’d opt for the M550i, which gets uprated performance this year from a revised engine tune and improved exhaust, and uses the same all-wheel-drive system as the M5. The M550i launches up to 60 mph in less than four seconds, and costs less than $80,000—or about $30,000 less than the M5 Competition. It’s smart money among sports sedans, if that’s a thing. 

Regardless of the engine, all 5-Series use a telepathic 8-speed automatic with all the right moves. It knows only clean shifts, right on time, and it works well in every application. 

Every 5-Series uses a four-wheel independent suspension (double wishbones up front, five-link in the rear) that can be supplemented with a sportier, lower suspension or adaptive dampers. Most of our drives have been in cars equipped with adaptive dampers (standard on M550i and M5 models). With the adaptive dampers, the steering weight builds around corners in predictable ways, but feels light in normal and comfort settings that are geared toward around-town detail. 

A rear-wheel steering system is available in the 5-Series, but it’s not one of our favorites. At low speeds, it makes the 5-Series feel shorter than its long 117-inch wheelbase, but around corners it can make the back end feel like it’s skating. 

Review continues below
8

2020 BMW 5-Series

Comfort & Quality

Comfortable and quiet, we’d take the long way in the 2020 BMW 5-Series.

BMW’s stalwart mid-size sedan has a secret: it’s nearly as big as its full-size 7-Series from just a few years ago. There’s enough room for five adults to sit comfortably in the 2020 5-Series, with more than enough room for cargo. Tony versions of the 5-Series get luxury fittings like a Monte Carlo casino, but every version is comfortable. It’s an 8 for comfort. 

The front seats in the 5-Series are shod in synthetic leather and adjust in 16 ways, all-day comfortable—but we’d still sub in real hides. 

The front seats can be optionally heated, cooled, or equipped with built-in massagers better than a Brookstone. It’s the place to be in the 5-Series: grab the keys or at least call “shotgun” early. 

The back seats are comfortable, especially in the outboard positions, which can be heated. We’ve fit three normal-sized adults back there  dashing to the airport in the wee morning light. 

Lighter leather tones work better in the 5-Series, as some of the quilted patterns and textures add unnecessary busyness in the 5-Series’ interior. 

BMW piles on options such asceramic controls, rubber grips, and a massive touchscreen keyfob to tempt shoppers, and they’re all nice things. We’d opt for some but not all—skip the mouse-sized keyfob—in the 5-Series; little things make a big difference. 

Most 5-Series will offer 18.7 cubic feet of cargo room in the trunk, which is enough for several roll-aboards and suitcases. Plug-in hybrid batteries in the 530e cut that space down by a third or more. 

Review continues below
9

2020 BMW 5-Series

Safety

All the scores aren’t yet in, but the 2020 5-Series is exceptionally safe.

Incomplete scores from federal safety officials keeps the BMW 5-Series from a perfect safety score, but what’s available is great. 

The IIHS called it a Top Safety Pick+ with optional headlights and BMW offers advanced safety features that we’d call exceptional. Paired with good outward vision and automatic emergency braking on every model, the 2020 5-Series gets an A even without the fed’s report card. It’s a 9 for now, but we’ll update this space if more data becomes available. 

The Top Safety Pick+ award applies to 5-Series equipped with optional LED headlights that the IIHS rated as “Good.” (The rest of the lineup get headlights that rate “Marginal.”) Those headlights are part of the $1,050 Lighting package. The 5-Series aced the crash tests performed by the IIHS, including driver- and passenger-side small overlap crash tests. 

Every 5-Series gets standard automatic emergency braking that the IIHS rated as “Superior” at preventing forward crashes at 12 and 25 mph in tests by the IIHS. A recommended optional system—included in an advanced driver assistance package—adds a low-speed driver-assistance suite that can steer, brake, and accelerate the 5-Series in traffic with minimal driver input for long periods at speeds slower than 37 mph on divided highways. That’s a mouthful, we know. The short of the long? It helps a bunch in stop-and-go slogs on commutes to work and home. 

Like most sedans, the 5-Series has great outward vision, which is an overlooked and undervalued safety feature. 

Review continues below
9

2020 BMW 5-Series

Features

It’s surely rich, but the 2020 BMW 5-Series lacks little for features and options, and includes a superlative warranty.

All the bases are covered in the 2020 BMW 5-Series and its warranty is a homerun compared to competitors. 

Starting from an average score of 5, the 5-Series gets points above average for good standard features and a wealth of options— and we mean “wealth” in every sense of the word. A good touchscreen and a better warranty climb our ladder to near-perfection for features at 9 out of 10. 

Base 2020 530i sedans lack little without adding any extras for $54,895, including destination, although they’ll be tougher to find than a Talking Heads reunion tour; nearly every 5-Series will have some kind of option added from the factory. Base cars get 18-inch wheels, synthetic leather upholstery, a moonroof, active safety features (covered above), dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable front seats, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.3-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. BMW charges for just about everything, including any color that’s not black or white, and all-wheel drive costs $2,300. 

We’d go one step higher and sub in a more powerful turbo-6 in the 540i and add all-wheel drive, which costs $62,745, including destination. Leather upholstery is standard on those cars and that’s nice. A $950 convenience package adds heated front seats, a power trunklid, and satellite radio with one year subscription included. Add it. Advanced driver assistance features ($1,700) and adaptive LED headlights ($1,050), and multi-contour seats ($1,600) finish our spending spree and land the best 5-Series we could buy for less than $70,000. 

Want to spend more? BMW will gladly take it. The 2020 M5 Competition races the bunch to empty shoppers wallets fastest and it costs more than $110,000. Smarter money can find an M550i xDrive with the same all-wheel-drive system, twin-turbo V-8, nearly as much speed, but a lower price tag at about $77,000 to start. 

Every 5-Series gets a 4-year/50,000-mile bumper to bumper warranty with three years (or 36,000 miles) of maintenance included. That’s generous among competitors and peace of mind for new-car owners wary of how much luxury cars can cost to maintain. 

Review continues below
5

2020 BMW 5-Series

Fuel Economy

The 2020 5-Series lineup comprises plug-in hybrid or twin-turbo V-8 variants, and most are fuel-efficient.

The 2020 BMW 5-Series’ fuel-economy tale is relatively long and stretches from frugal to prodigal, depending on what’s underhood. 

Our fuel-economy figure of 5 is based on the 2020 BMW 530i that we think will be more popular. The EPA rates that model at 25 mpg city, 33 highway, 28 combined with rear-wheel drive or 24/31/27 mpg with all-wheel drive. 

The turbo-6-powered 540i is rated by the EPA at 25 mpg combined with rear- or all-wheel drive, which is respectable among luxury sedans. 

With hybrid batteries, the 530e has about 20 miles of electric range and manages about 25 mpg combined in all-wheel drive, according to the EPA. It’s the most efficient way to drive a 5-Series, although its rated range is on the thin side. 

Opt for the M550i or M5’s fat V-8 with twin turbos and the fuel economy sinks. The M550i manages 20 mpg combined and the M5 notches just 17 mpg combined, according to the EPA’s calculators. 

Comparable Mercedes-Benz E-Class models range from 18-25 mpg combined, which keeps pace with BMW. 

Review continues below
Continue Reading

The Car Connection Consumer Review

Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
$53,900
MSRP based on 530i Sedan
 
See Your Price
7.3
Overall
Expert Rating
Rating breakdown on a scale of 1 to 10?
Styling 6
Performance 7
Comfort & Quality 8
Safety 9
Features 9
Fuel Economy 5
Compare the 2020 BMW 5-Series against the competition
  • 2020 Audi A6

    2020 Audi A6

    7.0
    Compare Cars
  • 2019 Lexus GS

    2020 Lexus GS

    5.6
    Compare Cars
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG E 53 coupe

    2020 Mercedes-Benz E Class

    Compare Cars
  • 2020 Volvo S90

    2020 Volvo S90

    7.2
    Compare Cars
  • 2020 Genesis G80

    2020 Genesis G80

    7.5
    Compare Cars
Compare All Cars
Looking for a different year of the BMW 5-Series?
Read reviews & get prices
Related Used Listings
Browse used listings in your area
See More Used

2020 BMW 5-Series Pricing Insights

  • 2019 5-Series available; 2020s arriving
  • Rebates: $4,500 APR credit on 2019s
  • Financing: 3.35% APR for 60 months
  • Leases: From $469 for 36 months on 2019s
See Your Price