What kind of vehicle is the 2022 BMW 4-Series? What does it compare to?

The 4-Series badge sticks to a four-door sedan with a fast roofline, as well as a coupe and convertible. The sleeker companion to the 3-Series, the 4er competes with the Audi A5, Tesla Model 3, and Genesis G70.

Is the 2022 BMW 4-Series a good car?

The 4-Series scores a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10, before safety scores have been determined. The nose costs it points compared to the related 3-Series, but its drivability and technology still impress. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 BMW 4-Series?

New this year are a two-door M440i xDrive Coupe; the Gran Coupe four-door fastback, in 255-hp 430i and 382-hp M440i spec; 430i xDrive and M440i xDrive Convertibles; and a 503-hp M4 Competition Coupe xDrive. Ambient lighting and an upholstered dash have been dropped from some models, while lumbar support and gesture controls have been added.

Last year’s redesign of the BMW 4-Series brought with it a polarizing new look; after a year, we’re still not at peace with the tall, wide, flared nostrils of the latest version. Masking the front end, drawing gaudy attention to it, it’s at once the natural evolution of BMW styling trends, and the complete opposite of the discreet grille applied to its cars and SUVs of a decade ago. It’s bracing, and not in the right ways. Inside, it’s quietly dramatic, with angular modules of digital displays banked inside layers of leather and wood, or even carbon fiber, trimmed with just the right amount of bright detail.

The broad 4-Series lineup includes a 255-hp turbo-4, a 382-hp twin-turbo inline-6, and stronger M-grade versions of that engine with either 473 or 503 hp. The slowest car still cuts to the 60-mph quick in less than six seconds; the fastest, in less than four. Base 4-Series cars can rack up 34 mpg highway while they hone down the rougher edges of the pavement through a strut-and-multilink suspension; the star of the family, the M440i, does deep knee-bends into vicious corners with grace and irons out potholes like an industrial steam press. M4 editions may be too stiffly sprung and too tightly confining for some, with their performance run-flat tires and carbon-fiber sport seats; we’ll take their driving turn, thanks.

The 4-Series sports a distinctive layout from the 3-Series, with its own shifter and console. Very supportive sport seats fit most front passengers, while Gran Coupes do the best job of transporting two more people; Convertibles are less useful in almost every metric, of course. Trunk space ranges from a small 12.0 cubic feet to a tiny 9.0 cubic feet—but those inconveniences are easy to dismiss when perched on cooled, nappa-leather-clad seats and surrounded by gray-stained open-pore wood.

The IIHS and the NHTSA haven’t crash-tested the 4-Series yet, though the similar 3-Series earns the IIHS’ Top Safety Pick. All models get automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, and automatic high beams. Options range from a head-up display and a surround-view camera system to adaptive cruise control with good lane-centering control.

How much does the 2022 BMW 4-Series cost?

It’s $46,095 for a 430i Gran Coupe with synthetic leather seats, a sunroof, and an 8.8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. All-wheel drive costs $2,000; top options include leather, wireless smartphone charging, heated and cooled front seats, and an adaptive suspension. Pick the $59,195 M440i Gran Coupe for brilliant speed and finesse, or the brutal $79,995 M4 xDrive Competition edition for unflappable grip and lime-yellow paint.

Where is the 2022 BMW 4-Series made?

In Germany.