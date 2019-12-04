The 2020 BMW 4-Series has us all tied up, and that’s before we’ve taken any turns.

What’s likely to be its last year in the current iteration, the two-door coupe and convertible, and five-door hatchback (which BMW calls a Gran Coupe) earn a 6.0 on our overall scale. That rating is based on the 430i coupe, which is the most affordable and most popular. If rated alone, the Gran Coupe and/or 440i would rate higher due to better interior space or more power. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 4-Series is available in 430i or 440i configurations, with turbo-4 or turbo-6 power respectively. All-wheel drive is optional on all models.

With the 4-Series, BMW offers a wide range of configurations on a largely overlooked car—including the M4, which we cover separately. The coupe and convertible are sexy and contemporary, the Gran Coupe is even sexier and on-trend—if buyers didn’t prefer crossovers.

The base 2.0-liter turbo-4 makes 248 horsepower and sings in 430i models. In coupes, it can be paired with an 8-speed automatic or 6-speed manual, the latter of which is dying faster than network news.

The optional 320-hp turbo-6 in 440i models is a performer, but a costly upgrade. The 440i coupe can be equipped with a manual, too. (Hurry if you’re looking for a rear-drive new BMW with three pedals, its days are numbered.)

The Gran Coupe is the most comfortable of the bunch, but even it's not fit for more than four adults on a long trip. The coupe and convertible are best for two—up to four in a pinch.

Every 4-Series gets automatic emergency braking as standard equipment, and many safety features are available but cost extra.

Base cars cost about $45,000 and want for little. They get 18-inch wheels, synthetic leather upholstery, an 8.8-inch touchscreen, automatic emergency braking, and a 4-year/50,000-mile warranty. Apple CarPlay is free for a year, $80 per year after that. Too expensive? Hold on to that thought.

A fully loaded 4-Series can crest more than $73,000, which is serious money even by BMW’s standards. A la carte items can keep the price sane, and a few small packages can save us from the heavy stuff. But the turbo-6 adds at least $6,400 to the bottom line, opting for the convertible adds about $8,000 itself, and all-wheel drive is another $2,000. A BMW 440i xDrive convertible is a mouthful, but also BMW-speak for “more than $60,000.”