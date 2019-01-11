We’re not picky.

We’d take a 2019 BMW 4-Series in just about any configuration. And there are many.

This year, the 4-Series largely stands pat after a light fluff and buff last year.

Available in coupe, convertible, or five-door “coupe” configuration with turbo-4 or turbo-6 power, with or without all-wheel drive; we’ll take any of the above.

We rate the range 6.4 overall with the following disclaimer: that rating applies to base coupes with turbo-4 power. It’s not hard to do much better, especially with more power or less roof. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The BMW 4-Series is available as a 430i or 440i with a 4- or 6-cylinder turbocharged engine, respectively. All-wheel drive, which BMW calls xDrive, is available on all body styles and engines for $2,000 more. The coupe and Gran Coupe (five-door hatchback) cost roughly the same and cost about $45,000 to start, the convertible adds about $8,000 to the bottom line.

All three body styles are attractive, with long hoods and enough character to separate the 4-Series from its main rivals: the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Audi A5.

Inside, the BMW isn’t as expressive as the C-Class but it’s more daring than the A5 (just not as tech-heavy).

Under the hood, BMW makes a more compelling proposition. The base 2.0-liter turbo-4 is a small wonder: Its 248 horsepower won’t stand out to spec hunters, but it’s willing and able to deliver 0-60-mph sprints in less than six seconds. The 440i’s turbo-6 is a world wonder with 320 hp and sub-five-second runs up to 60 mph. Most 4-Series get a smooth-shifting and telepathic 8-speed automatic, but a 6-speed manual is available on coupes for purists.

Front-seat riders get the best view—provided they’re not too tall. (The windshield is a little low for tall torsos.)

The Gran Coupe’s four-door make the most practical sense among the bunch, even if its rear-seat room is a little cramped.

Base cars are equipped with 18-inch wheels, synthetic leather, power-adjustable front seats, automatic climate controls, keyless ignition, Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, an 8.8-inch infotainment display, automatic emergency braking, and Apple CarPlay compatibility for one year. BMW is alone in the auto industry in charging more for Apple CarPlay after the first year—we just can’t with that, either.

Those are small nitpicks; the BMW 4-Series is a big performer.