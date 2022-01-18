What kind of car is the 2022 BMW 3-Series? What does it compare to?

The 3-Series is BMW’s birthright sport sedan, the alpha and the omega of rear-drive four-doors with enthusiast followings. Square it up against a Mercedes-Benz C-Class or an Audi A4.

Is the 2022 BMW 3-Series a good car?

With much of its handling luster restored, it earns a TCC Rating of 7.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 BMW 3-Series?

The 3-Series family now ranges from the 330i to the M3 Competition sedan; for a two-door or hatchback that’s nearly identical, look up the 4-Series. BMW has dropped touch inputs on its infotainment display, as well as ambient lighting and wireless smartphone charging, as it struggles with low chip supplies.

BMW’s latest 3-Series doesn’t break much exterior styling ground, and doesn’t need to. It’s a classic interpretation of the sport sedan, with a low-slung profile and stubby trunk pushing forward into a long nose. Where it’s most flawed is in the M3’s gaping nostrils, but thankfully they’re subdued in other versions. The cabin’s angular theme looks grand in basic black—and fantastic in colorful leather and aluminum trim sold on pricey versions.

With power ranging from a 255-hp turbo-4, to a 288-hp plug-in hybrid, all the way to a 503-hp turbo-6, the 3-Series’ breathtaking performance lifts it out of the mid-size sedan doldrums. It’s at least good for 5.6-second 0-60 mph times, or in as little as 3.4 seconds with the M3. Base versions grip the road with confidence; though it doesn’t always translate into the brilliant steering feedback of years past, the 3-Series’ handling and overall tuning still sets a benchmark that many big-name brands have failed to challenge.

BMW fits a swell pair of power-adjustable buckets in each 3-Series; in the M3, carbon-fiber buckets bear-hug the driver reassuringly. In between the 3er wears semi-aniline leather on its heated and cooled front seats. In the back, it could use less sculpting; it’s outfitted to give two 6-footers decent space, but a third won’t fit well.

Every 3-Series has automatic emergency braking and excellent crash-test scores. We wish BMW didn’t wall off its best driver-assist features in high-priced packages.

How much does the 2022 BMW 3-Series cost?

It’s $42,445 for a 330i with power front seats, synthetic leather upholstery, and an 8.8-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Well equipped it costs more like $50,000, which is within reach of the blazing $55,695 M340i. An M3 Competition can soar beyond $100,000.

Where is the 2022 BMW 3-Series made?

In Mexico and Germany.