The 2020 BMW 3-Series is a car built on aspirations. The compact sport sedan has been the benchmark for other automakers to aspire to and, for BMW, it has been the compass to follow while navigating shifting market demand to crossovers.

The 3-Series is about aspirations for its owners, too. The entry-level 330i announces that its driver has arrived at some new level, maybe at luxury, maybe performance, probably both. The M340i is a sophisticated adult commuter that lets you drop off the kids at school then rip away from all domestic responsibility. Then there is the forthcoming return of the legendary 2021 BMW M3, as well as the expected return of the 330e plug-in hybrid.

The technical reality of the 3-Series is that it has grown from compact to near mid-size proportions, the technology has never been better, it can equally play the part of sophisticate and punk, and it is once again the benchmark for the compact sport sedan, in spite of so much competition. It earns a 7.5 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

From the outside, the 3-Series doesn’t look much different than its predecessor. But it’s longer and wider, the front fascia wider and bolder with hawkish headlights, and a rear that is equally buffed up with a more pronounced spoiler and larger dual chrome tailpipes. Inside is a technology showcase that borrows cues from the i8 electric supercar.

The 2020 BMW 3-Series can be had with one of two engines in either rear- or all-wheel drive. There is no manual transmission for now, so both the 330i and M340i use the 8-speed automatic ubiquitous in BMW’s lineup. The 330i is powered by a 255-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo-4. The M340i’s 382-hp 3.0-liter turbo-6 benefits from an adaptive suspension and larger 19-inch wheels with performance non run-flat tires.

Cabin space is a tad roomier up front, and the standard front bucket seats provide all the hugs for all the body sizes. The rear seats are less welcoming, with the rear bench best for only two adults or two child safety seats.

All 2020 3-Series get Apple CarPlay compatibility (Android Auto is coming mid-2020), an 8.8-inch touchscreen, power features, run-flat tires, Bluetooth connectivity, and automatic emergency braking as standard equipment. Starting at $41,745, the 3-Series has synthetic leather upholstery and real wood trim pieces that make it a luxury value, but temptations such as Live Cockpit Professional or Vernasca leather or any body color other than black or white will nudge the 330i closer to $50,000, at which point we would ask, why not just get the M340i? Aspiration and temptation go hand in hand with the 3-Series.