What kind of car is the 2022 BMW 2-Series? What does it compare to?

The 2022 BMW 2-Series is a performance-oriented luxury coupe that emphasizes driving fun and handling. It competes against other small performance cars such as the Mercedes-Benz A-Class, Audi A3, Lexus RC, and Porsche 718 Cayman.

Is the 2022 BMW 2-Series a good car?

Review continues below

The 2-Series is really two cars in one, a sedan version that is front-wheel-drive based and a coupe with a rear-wheel drive platform. The redesigned coupe is the much more engaging of the two to drive. We give the two a combined TCC Rating of 6.4 out of 10 overall, but if taken on its own the coupe would score higher for its performance. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 BMW 2-Series?

The 2-Series Gran Coupe (natch, four-door sedan) carries over but the coupe versions get a full redesign for 2022 that brings new styling, an upgraded interior, and added size.

The 2-Series coupe is 4.3 inches longer overall and the wheelbase has also grown by 2.0 inches. It’s 2.6 inches wider as well, giving it a larger footprint on all sides. The greenhouse seems to have been shoved backwards, giving the coupe very attractive, traditional rear-wheel drive proportions with a long hood and a short decklid. Up front, the 2-Series eschews the growing kidney grilles of its contemporaries with an attractive nose topped off by a slight power dome hood.

The Gran Coupe’s upward sloping beltline gives it a much different look than the new 2-Series and its proportions scream “Honda Civic” more than “luxury performance.” There is no mention of a convertible model.

Under the hood, the 2-Series Gran Coupe keeps the same engine options. The 228i features a 228-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 and front-wheel drive, while the M235i offers a 301-hp engine of the same displacement and standard all-wheel drive. More intriguing is the rear-wheel-drive based 2-Series coupe, starting with the 230i’s 255-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4. The M240i comes with standard AWD and a 382-hp 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6. All four models come with an 8-speed automatic transmission. There won’t be a manual transmission offered or an M2 for 2022.

Both varieties are comfortable for front passengers, but not so much for those sitting in the rear. The 2-Series coupe gets a new dashboard and updated technology that goes a long way towards modernizing its cabin, and it brings it more in line with what’s found on the Gran Coupe models.

Standard safety features including automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, and lane departure warnings on both body styles.

How much does the 2022 BMW 2-Series cost?

The 2-Series starts at $36,695 for the 228i Gran Coupe and $37,345 for the 230i coupe, with the more powerful variants of each starting in the mid-to-high $40,000s. Standard features include power front seats, a leather steering wheel, front and rear parking sensors, and Android Auto/Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Where is the BMW 2-Series made?

In Germany.