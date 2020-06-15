In another sign of the times, the smoking package is no longer offered on the 2020 BMW 2-Series. But the smallest BMW gets a much more modern addition than an ashtray in the new 2020 2-Series Gran Coupe.

That’s right, the two-door rear-wheel-drive coupe or convertible can now be had as a four-door all-wheel-drive sedan built on a crossover platform. Confused? Don’t be.

The 2020 2-Series coupe, convertible, and Gran Coupe sedan serve as the entry-level model for the brand and cost $2,300 more than the X1 crossover SUV. Since the 2-Series coupe and convertible are largely carryover models and are on their way out, we’ll refer you to our 2019 BMW 2-Series review and focus this review on the new 2020 BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe.

The entry-level Gran Coupe has two engine options, a smooth transmission, standard all-wheel drive, and an extensive standard feature list. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Gran Coupes have proliferated in the BMW lineup of late, with the 2-Series and 8-Series joining the 4-Series as attractive if not confusing coupe-like bodies with four-door functionality. With a proper trunk instead of a hatch like in the 4-Series, the 2-Series Gran Coupe competes with the Mercedes-Benz CLA and Audi A3. It fits in BMW’s strategy of offering a body and engine type in every conceivable size. Luxury is all about choice. Let them have cake. And pay for it. The X1 crossover and 2-Series coupe start less than the $38,495 (including $995 destination) 2020 2-Series Gran Coupe.

It looks like an entry-level small luxury sedan with classic BMW elements like frameless windows with a rear Hofmeister Kink and the kidney grille. That beany grille fronts one of two 2.0-liter turbo-4 options that make either 228 horsepower in the 228i xDrive or 301 hp in the M235i xDrive. An 8-speed automatic transmission sends power to all four wheels.

It starts just under $40,000 and the M235i just under $50,000, which is where the entry-level proposition begins to break down. Standard equipment includes an 8.8-inch touchscreen with a controller dial, Apple CarPlay compatibility, an 8.8-inch instrument cluster, four USB ports, keyless start, rain-sensing wipers, and 10-way power-adjustable front seats. The available Live Cockpit Pro updates the screens to two 10.3-inch digital displays.

Standard safety equipment includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitors, active lane control, and rear cross-traffic alert.

The 2-Series also comes with BMW’s 4-year/50,000-mile warranty and complimentary scheduled maintenance for 3-years/36,000-miles. With the 2020 2-Series Gran Coupe, the cost of stepping into luxury is not too steep.