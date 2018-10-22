You’re forgiven for thinking BMW builds only crossovers these days—those things are everywhere.

The 2019 2-Series is a reminder that BMW still has a winning formula locked away somewhere like the KFC recipe.

The small coupe or convertible has good power in any model and it serves as the platform for one of our favorite sport coupes, the M2, that we rate separately. The 2-Series gets a 6.0 on our overall scale, which is weighted toward the base 230i. The higher-power M240i might do better on our performance scale, but for the added cost, we’d almost go all-in on 2-Series with M bona fides. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2-Series channels the automaker’s past while keeping an eye on the future. The small car has an outstanding shape with the right dimensions: long hood, two doors, big wheels. Two passengers fit best in the 2-Series, the rear seats can be cramped for people who’ve finished fifth or more grades.

The hood holds either a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that makes 248 horsepower or a thrilling turbo-6 that makes 335 hp. Both engines appear in many other BMW models these days, but in the 2-Series they’re less burdened by weight. The 230i and M240i can be equipped with rear- or all-wheel drive for $2,000 more. Rear-drive coupes and convertibles can be fitted with a 6-speed manual transmission as a no-cost swap, otherwise a very good 8-speed automatic is standard equipment.

This year, the 2-Series is equipped with standard automatic emergency braking, and the IIHS gave the coupe a Top Safety Pick nod in 2018.

Base coupes start at more than $35,000, but the bottom line can swell to near $60,000 in top trims with premium features. That’s so BMW.

The better value is closer to base and every model is equipped with 17-inch wheels at least, a 6.5-inch infotainment display, synthetic leather, Bluetooth connectivity, a USB port, and a 4-year/50,000-mile warranty. Apple CarPlay compatibility requires an upgrade to the 8.8-inch display and navigation, which costs $1,700 more. One year of CarPlay is included, additional years cost $80 per year.