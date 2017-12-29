The Continental GT returns for 2018 with a reduced lineup of only convertibles as a new coupe is due to arrive as an early 2019 model. The V-8 engine is dropped, leaving only the W-12. We rate the 2018 Bentley Continental GT a 6.8 out of 10 for its timeless appeal as a luxury grand tourer with lots of power, a hand-built feel, all-wheel-drive traction, and stunning looks. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2018 Bentley Continental lineup of droptops consists of just the GT, the GT Speed, and, new for 2018, the Supersports. All have the W-12 engine, but it is offered in three states of tune. It makes 568 horsepower in the GT, 615 in the GT Speed, and 700 in the Supersports. All models are fast, and the Supersports can reach 60 mph from a stop in less than 4.0 seconds and top out near 200 mph.

In addition to the new Supersports, Bentley introduces a new limited-edition Timeless Series this year, which adds luxury feature content by Mulliner and a Liquid Amber Veneer paint finish.

Review continues below

The Continental is a big car that weighs close to three tons, but it wears its heft well and looks trimmer than it is. It has the style of a classic grand touring car, with rounded, soft lines and round headlights offset by the sharpness of its side character lines and the lines that define its rear haunches. The convertible top is a high-quality cloth unit that opens or closes in 25 seconds, shuts out the elements well, and further enhances the classic look.

Inside, it’s pure luxury, with an upright design complimented by warm woods, soft leathers, and cold metals. The personality of each individual car is defined by its color palette, though all cars have the look and feel of a handcrafted cabin.

Front seat occupants have good headroom and legroom, but elbow space can be tight. Rear seat occupants are pushed together by the needs of the top mechanism and they will want for legroom.

On the road, the Continental GT wears its weight well, too. Power from the W-12 is effortless and the car just flows in a straight line, but it also maintains traction when the roads aren’t dry thanks to standard all-wheel drive. Computer controlled dampers help it both ride well and excel in high-speed sweepers. The weight is most noticeable when pushing the car into tight corners.

Every Continental GT comes well equipped, and Bentley offers a variety of packages to turn up the luxury and let buyers personalize their cars.

This generation of the Continental GT hasn’t been crash tested and doesn’t offer the active safety features that have become common on mainstream cars, let alone high-end luxury cars. With a redesign on the way, that should change soon.