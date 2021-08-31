2022 Audi TT

Consumer Reviews
0 Reviews
2022 Audi TT
2022 Audi TT
2022 Audi TT
2022 Audi TT
2021 Audi TT 2.5 TFSI Angular Front Exterior View
2021 Audi TT 2.5 TFSI Angular Rear Exterior View
2021 Audi TTS
2021 Audi TT 2.5 TFSI Side Exterior View
2021 Audi TT 2.5 TFSI Front Exterior View
2021 Audi TT 2.5 TFSI Rear Exterior View
2021 Audi TT 2.5 TFSI Trunk
2021 Audi TT 2.5 TFSI Rear Seats
2021 Audi TT 2.5 TFSI Front Seats
2021 Audi TT 2.5 TFSI Open Doors
2021 Audi TT 2.5 TFSI Gear Shift
2021 Audi TT 2.5 TFSI Instrument Cluster
2021 Audi TT 2.5 TFSI Steering Wheel
2021 Audi TT 2.5 TFSI Engine
2021 Audi TT 2.5 TFSI Dashboard
2021 Audi TT 2.5 TFSI Instrument Panel
2021 Audi TT 2.5 TFSI Audio System
2021 Audi TT 2.5 TFSI Grille
2021 Audi TT 2.5 TFSI Temperature Controls
2021 Audi TT 2.5 TFSI Tail Light
2021 Audi TT 2.5 TFSI Headlight
2021 Audi TT 2.5 TFSI Wheel Cap
2021 Audi TT 2.5 TFSI Door Controls
2021 Audi TT 2.5 TFSI Door Handle
2021 Audi TT 2.5 TFSI Mirror
2021 Audi TT 2.5 TFSI Air Vents
2021 Audi TT RS
2021 Audi TTS
2021 Audi TT
2021 Audi TT
2021 Audi TTS
2021 Audi TTS
2021 Audi TT
2021 Audi TT
2021 Audi TTS
2021 Audi TTS
2021 Audi TT
2021 Audi TT
2021 Audi TT
2021 Audi TTS
2021 Audi TTS
2021 Audi TT
2021 Audi TT
2021 Audi TTS
2021 Audi TTS
2021 Audi TTS
2021 Audi TT
2021 Audi TTS
2021 Audi TT
2021 Audi TTS
2021 Audi TTS
2021 Audi TT
2021 Audi TTS
2021 Audi TT
2020 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI quattro Angular Front Exterior View
2020 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI Angular Front Exterior View
2020 Audi TT 2.5 TFSI Angular Front Exterior View
2020 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI Angular Rear Exterior View
2020 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI quattro Angular Rear Exterior View
2020 Audi TT 2.5 TFSI Angular Rear Exterior View
2020 Audi TT
2020 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI quattro Side Exterior View
2020 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI quattro Front Exterior View
2020 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI Rear Exterior View
2020 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI Side Exterior View
2020 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI quattro Rear Exterior View
2020 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI Front Exterior View
2020 Audi TT 2.5 TFSI Side Exterior View
2020 Audi TT 2.5 TFSI Front Exterior View
2020 Audi TT 2.5 TFSI Rear Exterior View
2020 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI Front Seats
2020 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI quattro Rear Seats
2020 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI Trunk
2020 Audi TT 2.5 TFSI Front Seats
2020 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI quattro Trunk
2020 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI Open Doors
2020 Audi TT 2.5 TFSI Rear Seats
2020 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI Rear Seats
2020 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI quattro Front Seats
2020 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI quattro Open Doors
2020 Audi TT 2.5 TFSI Open Doors
2020 Audi TT 2.5 TFSI Trunk
2020 Audi TT 2.5 TFSI Steering Wheel
2020 Audi TT 2.5 TFSI Dashboard
2020 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI quattro Engine
2020 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI Instrument Cluster
2020 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI Dashboard
2020 Audi TT 2.5 TFSI Instrument Cluster
2020 Audi TT 2.5 TFSI Gear Shift
2020 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI quattro Dashboard
2020 Audi TT 2.5 TFSI Instrument Panel
2020 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI quattro Gear Shift
2020 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI Instrument Panel
2020 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI quattro Instrument Panel
2020 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI quattro Steering Wheel
2020 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI Steering Wheel
2020 Audi TT 2.5 TFSI Engine
2020 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI quattro Instrument Cluster
2020 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI Gear Shift
2020 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI Engine
2020 Audi TT 2.5 TFSI Temperature Controls
2020 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI quattro Audio System
2020 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI Audio System
2020 Audi TT 2.5 TFSI Audio System
2020 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI quattro Grille
2020 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI Grille
2020 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI quattro Temperature Controls
2020 Audi TT 2.5 TFSI Grille
2020 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI Temperature Controls
2020 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI Air Vents
2020 Audi TT 2.5 TFSI Air Vents
2020 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI Tail Light
2020 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI Headlight
2020 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI quattro Door Controls
2020 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI quattro Wheel Cap
2020 Audi TT 2.5 TFSI Wheel Cap
2020 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI quattro Mirror
2020 Audi TT 2.5 TFSI Door Handle
2020 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI quattro Air Vents
2020 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI quattro Headlight
2020 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI Door Handle
2020 Audi TT 2.5 TFSI Headlight
2020 Audi TT 2.5 TFSI Tail Light
2020 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI quattro Door Handle
2020 Audi TT 2.5 TFSI Door Controls
2020 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI quattro Tail Light
2020 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI Door Controls
2020 Audi TT 2.5 TFSI Mirror
2020 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI Wheel Cap
2020 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI Mirror
2020 Audi TT
2020 Audi TT
2020 Audi TT
2020 Audi TT
2020 Audi TT
2020 Audi TT
2020 Audi TT
2020 Audi TT
2020 Audi TT
2020 Audi TT
2020 Audi TT
2020 Audi TT
2020 Audi TT
2020 Audi TT
2020 Audi TT
2019 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI quattro Angular Front Exterior View
2019 Audi TT 2.0 TFSI Angular Front Exterior View
2021
The Car Connection
2021
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Martin Padgett Martin Padgett Editorial Director
August 31, 2021

Buying tip

Spend up to the TTS and its magnetic dampers for a ride that’s better balanced and handling that’s even more crisp.

features & specs

45 TFSI quattro
45 TFSI quattro
2.0 TFSI quattro
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
MPG
Coming Soon
MPG
Coming Soon
MSRP
$49,800
MSRP
$53,900
MSRP
$59,500
See Full 2022 Audi TT Specs »

The 2022 Audi TT sprints and corners like its better rivals, but trades advanced technology for a plushly trimmed cockpit.

What kind of car is the 2022 Audi TT? What does it compare to?

The TT coupe and roadster pair up sports-car performance with all-wheel drive. There aren’t many cars like it, but some rivals include the Porsche 718, BMW Z4, and Toyota Supra.

Is the 2022 Audi TT a good car?

Review continues below

An entertaining driver’s car with not much room for anyone else, the TT earns a TCC Rating of 5.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Audi TT?

Audi hasn’t said whether the 394-hp turbo-5 TT RS will return, but it has added a bronze trim package to the existing lineup of TT roadster and TT/TTS coupes.

The TT carries over into what may be its final model year with a sleek, low-slung design that carries hints of its former Art Deco glory. The snug, beautifully trimmed cockpit offers a digital flourish with gauges that nestle in a dash trimmed in leather and studded by round vents. 

The TT’s driver gets nearly all the attention. The car’s front seats have ample space and swell support, with nappa leather upholstery and heating. The back seats may as well be deleted; they are, on the roadster. The trunk’s small. Plan ahead, and travel lightly.

The TT has its origins in the former front-drive VW Golf architecture, and it drives with the brio of the most advanced GTIs and Golf Rs, thanks to a 228-hp turbo-4 and standard all-wheel drive. Power rises to 288 hp on the TTS, which can scoot to 60 mph in an authoritative 4.4 seconds, thanks to quick shifts from its 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. A very firm ride softens in the TTS with its magnetic dampers, but that doesn’t detract from the fun: the TT in any guise is compact and flingable, and can be aimed and fired through corners at will. With no safety ratings or automatic emergency braking, where and how that’s done is up to your discretion. 

How much does the 2022 Audi TT cost?

Base coupes cost $50,845; the TT roadster starts at $54,945 and adds a power-operated top to features that include heated nappa leather sport seats, a digital instrument cluster, and Bang & Olufsen audio. The TTS tops $60,000.

Where is the 2022 Audi TT made?

It’s assembled in Hungary.

8

2022 Audi TT

Styling

It’s watered down from icon status, but the TT’s still sharply drawn.

Is the Audi TT a good-looking car?

It’s sleek and even a little menacing, though it’s lost some of the Deco sensibility that marked the TT in its first two generations. It’s an 8 for us, with a point for the body and two points for the sumptuous but simple cabin.

There’s more than a little R8 in this TT’s profile, thanks to the clamshell hood and upright grille. Short but not stubby, it’s not hard to see the traces of the VW Golf that still underpin it. The TTS gets more serious with bigger wheels and aero add-ons. 

The cabin’s an unadulterated delight, though the central touchscreen that factors into the dash on nearly every other modern car is missing. The TT adorns its cockpit with big round vents, toggle switches, and a graphically lush digital gauge cluster that displays everything from audio functions to navigation.

Review continues below
7

2022 Audi TT

Performance

Tossable and small, the TT skips RS spec this year.

Without its top-end 394-hp RS model, the Audi TT’s performance still rates highly, thanks to brisk acceleration and agile handling. It’s a 7 here; the TTS would be an 8.

Is the Audi TT 4WD?

Every TT has all-wheel drive. 

How fast is the Audi TT?

Base TT coupes and roadsters sport a 228-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4, coupled to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. The combo takes just 5.2 seconds to reach 60 mph (5.5 seconds as a roadster). The transmission has a knack for landing the best gear and it renders quick shifts, with blips of exhaust landing the beat between gears.

It’s not essential, but it’s our preferred version: the 228-hp turbo-4 in the TTS drops its 0-60 mph time to 4.4 seconds while it boosts top speed from 130 mph to 155 mph.

Nose-heavy but balanced, the TT carries its weight well, and its overall size makes it easy to point through esses and pivot through tight corners. Quick steering floods the driver’s fingertips with feedback, and the nose tucks in deftly despite all-wheel drive. It can be provoked into oversteer in mid-corner, like a good sports car—but it’s also fairly docile in everyday driving, though the very firm ride gets better with the magnetic dampers in the TTS.

Review continues below
5

2022 Audi TT

Comfort & Quality

Drivers will enjoy the TT; passengers, not so much.

The TT fits two adults just fine, thanks, but it doesn’t suffer its +2 passengers gladly. It’s a 5 for comfort here, with an offsetting back-seat penalty taking away its front-seat point. (Roadsters would lose another for trunk size.)

In front, passengers ride in thickly bolstered sport seats covered in nappa leather; they’re snug, but not too snug even for larger people. Head and leg room don’t pinch many except for the very tall, and the TT’s slathered in lots of leather and richly textured materials. 

The coupe’s back seat is rudimentary, at best. It’s better thought of as extra space for bags or as an expansion space for the 12.0-cubic-foot trunk. Roadsters don’t even have a back seat, and their 7.5-cubic-foot trunk holds just a couple of soft-sided bags.

Review continues below

2022 Audi TT

Safety

The TT lacks the latest safety gear.

How safe is the Audi TT?

No crash-tests have been performed, so it’s unknown. The TT also lacks the critical driver-assistance features that have become common on even inexpensive cars—it doesn’t have automatic emergency braking or adaptive cruise control. It does come with parking sensors and blind-spot monitors.

Review continues below
4

2022 Audi TT

Features

The TT lacks critical infotainment and safety features.

Audi trims out the TT with some of the performance and luxury touches that fit its price, but omits some popular tech features. It’s a 4 here, since its infotainment system is outdated.

The $50,845 TT coupe and $54,945 TT roadster offer nappa leather, heated front seats, navigation, a digital gauge cluster, 18-inch wheels, and Bang & Olufsen audio. There’s no driver-assistance feature package, and no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. 

Which Audi TT should I buy? How much is a fully loaded Audi TT?

We’d spend $60,545 for the TTS coupe. It has more power, and also comes with grippier 19-inch wheel-and-tire combos as well as magnetic dampers. 

A 4-year/50,000-mile warranty comes with every TT.

Review continues below
5

2022 Audi TT

Fuel Economy

Gas mileage is hardly the point of the Audi TT.

Is the Audi TT good on gas?

It’s OK, but that’s hardly the idea with the tossable 2+2. We give it a 5 for EPA ratings of 23 mpg city, 31 highway, 26 combined in base spec, and 23/29/25 mpg for the TTS.

Review continues below
Continue Reading

The Car Connection Consumer Review

Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
$49,800
MSRP based on 45 TFSI quattro
Change Style
See Your Price For 2021
5.8
Overall
Expert Rating
Rating breakdown on a scale of 1 to 10?
Styling 8
Performance 7
Comfort & Quality 5
Safety N/A
Features 4
Fuel Economy 5
Compare the 2022 Audi TT against the competition
  • 2021 BMW Z4

    2021 BMW Z4

    6.8
    Compare Cars
  • 2021 Jaguar F-Type R first drive

    2021 Jaguar F-Type

    6.8
    Compare Cars
  • 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata

    2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata

    5.8
    Compare Cars
  • 2021 Porsche 718 GTS 4.0

    2021 Porsche 718

    7.0
    Compare Cars
  • 2021 Toyota Supra

    2021 Toyota Supra

    6.2
    Compare Cars
Compare All Cars
Looking for a different year of the Audi TT?
Read reviews & get prices
Related Used Listings
Browse used listings in your area