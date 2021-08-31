What kind of car is the 2022 Audi TT? What does it compare to?

The TT coupe and roadster pair up sports-car performance with all-wheel drive. There aren’t many cars like it, but some rivals include the Porsche 718, BMW Z4, and Toyota Supra.

Is the 2022 Audi TT a good car?

An entertaining driver’s car with not much room for anyone else, the TT earns a TCC Rating of 5.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Audi TT?

Audi hasn’t said whether the 394-hp turbo-5 TT RS will return, but it has added a bronze trim package to the existing lineup of TT roadster and TT/TTS coupes.

The TT carries over into what may be its final model year with a sleek, low-slung design that carries hints of its former Art Deco glory. The snug, beautifully trimmed cockpit offers a digital flourish with gauges that nestle in a dash trimmed in leather and studded by round vents.

The TT’s driver gets nearly all the attention. The car’s front seats have ample space and swell support, with nappa leather upholstery and heating. The back seats may as well be deleted; they are, on the roadster. The trunk’s small. Plan ahead, and travel lightly.

The TT has its origins in the former front-drive VW Golf architecture, and it drives with the brio of the most advanced GTIs and Golf Rs, thanks to a 228-hp turbo-4 and standard all-wheel drive. Power rises to 288 hp on the TTS, which can scoot to 60 mph in an authoritative 4.4 seconds, thanks to quick shifts from its 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. A very firm ride softens in the TTS with its magnetic dampers, but that doesn’t detract from the fun: the TT in any guise is compact and flingable, and can be aimed and fired through corners at will. With no safety ratings or automatic emergency braking, where and how that’s done is up to your discretion.

How much does the 2022 Audi TT cost?

Base coupes cost $50,845; the TT roadster starts at $54,945 and adds a power-operated top to features that include heated nappa leather sport seats, a digital instrument cluster, and Bang & Olufsen audio. The TTS tops $60,000.

Where is the 2022 Audi TT made?

It’s assembled in Hungary.