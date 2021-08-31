Likes
- Speedy turbo-4s
- Agile and fun to drive
- Driver-focused cabin
- Well appointed
Dislikes
- A two-seater at best
- Safety tech is lacking
- Ride’s firm without magnetic dampers
- On the warning track; will 2022 be the final year?
Buying tip
features & specs
The 2022 Audi TT sprints and corners like its better rivals, but trades advanced technology for a plushly trimmed cockpit.
What kind of car is the 2022 Audi TT? What does it compare to?
The TT coupe and roadster pair up sports-car performance with all-wheel drive. There aren’t many cars like it, but some rivals include the Porsche 718, BMW Z4, and Toyota Supra.
Is the 2022 Audi TT a good car?
An entertaining driver’s car with not much room for anyone else, the TT earns a TCC Rating of 5.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2022 Audi TT?
Audi hasn’t said whether the 394-hp turbo-5 TT RS will return, but it has added a bronze trim package to the existing lineup of TT roadster and TT/TTS coupes.
The TT carries over into what may be its final model year with a sleek, low-slung design that carries hints of its former Art Deco glory. The snug, beautifully trimmed cockpit offers a digital flourish with gauges that nestle in a dash trimmed in leather and studded by round vents.
The TT’s driver gets nearly all the attention. The car’s front seats have ample space and swell support, with nappa leather upholstery and heating. The back seats may as well be deleted; they are, on the roadster. The trunk’s small. Plan ahead, and travel lightly.
The TT has its origins in the former front-drive VW Golf architecture, and it drives with the brio of the most advanced GTIs and Golf Rs, thanks to a 228-hp turbo-4 and standard all-wheel drive. Power rises to 288 hp on the TTS, which can scoot to 60 mph in an authoritative 4.4 seconds, thanks to quick shifts from its 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. A very firm ride softens in the TTS with its magnetic dampers, but that doesn’t detract from the fun: the TT in any guise is compact and flingable, and can be aimed and fired through corners at will. With no safety ratings or automatic emergency braking, where and how that’s done is up to your discretion.
How much does the 2022 Audi TT cost?
Base coupes cost $50,845; the TT roadster starts at $54,945 and adds a power-operated top to features that include heated nappa leather sport seats, a digital instrument cluster, and Bang & Olufsen audio. The TTS tops $60,000.
Where is the 2022 Audi TT made?
It’s assembled in Hungary.
2022 Audi TT
Styling
It’s watered down from icon status, but the TT’s still sharply drawn.
Is the Audi TT a good-looking car?
It’s sleek and even a little menacing, though it’s lost some of the Deco sensibility that marked the TT in its first two generations. It’s an 8 for us, with a point for the body and two points for the sumptuous but simple cabin.
There’s more than a little R8 in this TT’s profile, thanks to the clamshell hood and upright grille. Short but not stubby, it’s not hard to see the traces of the VW Golf that still underpin it. The TTS gets more serious with bigger wheels and aero add-ons.
The cabin’s an unadulterated delight, though the central touchscreen that factors into the dash on nearly every other modern car is missing. The TT adorns its cockpit with big round vents, toggle switches, and a graphically lush digital gauge cluster that displays everything from audio functions to navigation.
2022 Audi TT
Performance
Tossable and small, the TT skips RS spec this year.
Without its top-end 394-hp RS model, the Audi TT’s performance still rates highly, thanks to brisk acceleration and agile handling. It’s a 7 here; the TTS would be an 8.
Is the Audi TT 4WD?
Every TT has all-wheel drive.
How fast is the Audi TT?
Base TT coupes and roadsters sport a 228-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4, coupled to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. The combo takes just 5.2 seconds to reach 60 mph (5.5 seconds as a roadster). The transmission has a knack for landing the best gear and it renders quick shifts, with blips of exhaust landing the beat between gears.
It’s not essential, but it’s our preferred version: the 228-hp turbo-4 in the TTS drops its 0-60 mph time to 4.4 seconds while it boosts top speed from 130 mph to 155 mph.
Nose-heavy but balanced, the TT carries its weight well, and its overall size makes it easy to point through esses and pivot through tight corners. Quick steering floods the driver’s fingertips with feedback, and the nose tucks in deftly despite all-wheel drive. It can be provoked into oversteer in mid-corner, like a good sports car—but it’s also fairly docile in everyday driving, though the very firm ride gets better with the magnetic dampers in the TTS.
2022 Audi TT
Comfort & Quality
Drivers will enjoy the TT; passengers, not so much.
The TT fits two adults just fine, thanks, but it doesn’t suffer its +2 passengers gladly. It’s a 5 for comfort here, with an offsetting back-seat penalty taking away its front-seat point. (Roadsters would lose another for trunk size.)
In front, passengers ride in thickly bolstered sport seats covered in nappa leather; they’re snug, but not too snug even for larger people. Head and leg room don’t pinch many except for the very tall, and the TT’s slathered in lots of leather and richly textured materials.
The coupe’s back seat is rudimentary, at best. It’s better thought of as extra space for bags or as an expansion space for the 12.0-cubic-foot trunk. Roadsters don’t even have a back seat, and their 7.5-cubic-foot trunk holds just a couple of soft-sided bags.
2022 Audi TT
Safety
The TT lacks the latest safety gear.
How safe is the Audi TT?
No crash-tests have been performed, so it’s unknown. The TT also lacks the critical driver-assistance features that have become common on even inexpensive cars—it doesn’t have automatic emergency braking or adaptive cruise control. It does come with parking sensors and blind-spot monitors.
2022 Audi TT
Features
The TT lacks critical infotainment and safety features.
Audi trims out the TT with some of the performance and luxury touches that fit its price, but omits some popular tech features. It’s a 4 here, since its infotainment system is outdated.
The $50,845 TT coupe and $54,945 TT roadster offer nappa leather, heated front seats, navigation, a digital gauge cluster, 18-inch wheels, and Bang & Olufsen audio. There’s no driver-assistance feature package, and no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.
Which Audi TT should I buy? How much is a fully loaded Audi TT?
We’d spend $60,545 for the TTS coupe. It has more power, and also comes with grippier 19-inch wheel-and-tire combos as well as magnetic dampers.
A 4-year/50,000-mile warranty comes with every TT.
2022 Audi TT
Fuel Economy
Gas mileage is hardly the point of the Audi TT.
Is the Audi TT good on gas?
It’s OK, but that’s hardly the idea with the tossable 2+2. We give it a 5 for EPA ratings of 23 mpg city, 31 highway, 26 combined in base spec, and 23/29/25 mpg for the TTS.