What kind of car is the 2021 Audi TT? What does it compare to?

The Audi TT is an all-wheel-drive coupe and roadster with pedestrian hatchback roots cloaked in style and thrills. It competes with the Porsche 718, BMW Z4, Toyota Supra, Jaguar F-Type, and Mazda MX-5 Miata.

Is the 2021 Audi TT a good car?

The TT is fun in any form. Its looks border on iconic and its agility defies its nose-heavy layout. The line-topping TT RS offers track-ready fun, but the best buy is the mid-grade TTS. We rate the TT a 6.2 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Audi TT?

Audi adds additional standard equipment to the 2021 TT and ups the price a few thousand dollars. It now gets standard nappa leather upholstery, navigation, blind-spot monitors, and Bang & Olufsen audio, and the roadster has standard neck heaters. Base models now come with 18-inch wheels on all-season tires and the TTS gets 20s on summer tires.

The TT’s design is low and sleek and if you squint you can see the rounded VW Beetle lines in a sleeker package. It looks similar to its original design, which is a good thing. The TT is minimalistic but beautifully rendered inside.

Audi builds the TT around the driver, without much care for passengers. The digital instrument cluster also serves as the infotainment screen. The rest of the controls are canted toward the driver, though the front passenger does have a comfortable seat. The roadster lacks a rear seat and has minimal cargo space, while the coupe’s rear seat is best left to packages. Either way, the TT really only seats two.

Based on a front-wheel drive platform, the TT comes only with all-wheel drive and a choice of three turbocharged engines. The base 2.0-liter turbo-4 makes 228 hp and delivs 31 mpg on the highway. Step up to the TTS and its version of that engine spins up 288 hp. The 394-hp 2.5-liter turbo-5 in the TT RS is a high-strung powerplant that enables a 3.6-second 0-60 mph time. It’s part of a track-focused package that includes a stiffer suspension and bigger brakes. All TTs are fun to drive, with agility that matches their small footprint, precise steering, and a good ride with the available magnetic dampers. The nose-heavy design isn’t best for balance, but the car’s tossable size and a rear end that can be placed by skilled hands create their own kind of fun.

One area where the TT falls flat is safety. It doesn’t have crash-test ratings, doesn’t offer automatic emergency braking which we deem essential, and only offers blind-spot monitors and front and rear park assist.

How much does the 2021 Audi TT cost?

The base 2021 Audi TT coupe runs $50,845 while the base roadster costs $54,945. Both come standard with heated nappa leather sport seats up front, extended leather upholstery, a digital instrument cluster, and the other equipment mentioned above. The TT RS stretches the range past $70,000.

Where is the Audi TT made?

It’s built in Germany and Hungary.