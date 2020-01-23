Our review of the 2020 Audi TT is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2020 Audi TT if you're interested in purchasing one.
Specs
Gas Mileage 23 mpg City/31 mpg Hwy
Engine Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4, 2.0 L
EPA Class Subcompact Cars
Style Name 45 TFSI quattro
Drivetrain All Wheel Drive
Passenger Capacity 4
Passenger Doors 2
Body Style 2dr Car
Transmission Transmission: S tronic 7-Speed AutomaticMore Specs »
News
Audi recalls A3, A3 e-tron, A4, Q3, Q7, TT for lighting problem: nearly 80,000 cars affected
Volkswagen is recalling nearly 80,000 Audi vehicles from the 2015, 2016, and 2017 model years. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that some of those vehicles may suffer from a software glitch that could affect their lighting...Read More»
Toyota orders dealers to disclose Takata airbags on new models
A little over a week ago, we told you that Takata was still producing airbag inflators using potentially deadly ammonium nitrate, and that those devices were still being installed on U.S. vehicles--even though the vehicles will all have to be...Read More»
2016 Audi TT Coupe: Quick Drive
Purely in terms of the sensory experience—provided you keep your driving to normal streets and highways—the 2016 Audi TT feels more like a sports car than it ever has. The 2.0-liter turbocharged four snarls when you step into it, and...Read More»
