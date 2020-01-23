2020 Audi TT Preview

Specs
Gas Mileage 23 mpg City/31 mpg Hwy
Engine Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4, 2.0 L
EPA Class Subcompact Cars
Style Name 45 TFSI quattro
Drivetrain All Wheel Drive
Passenger Capacity 4
Passenger Doors 2
Body Style 2dr Car
Transmission Transmission: S tronic 7-Speed Automatic
News

Audi recalls A3, A3 e-tron, A4, Q3, Q7, TT for lighting problem: nearly 80,000 cars affected
Volkswagen is recalling nearly 80,000 Audi vehicles from the 2015, 2016, and 2017 model years. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that some of those vehicles may suffer from a software glitch that could affect their lighting...Read More»
Toyota orders dealers to disclose Takata airbags on new models
A little over a week ago, we told you that Takata was still producing airbag inflators using potentially deadly ammonium nitrate, and that those devices were still being installed on U.S. vehicles--even though the vehicles will all have to be...Read More»
2016 Audi TT Coupe: Quick Drive
Purely in terms of the sensory experience—provided you keep your driving to normal streets and highways—the 2016 Audi TT feels more like a sports car than it ever has. The 2.0-liter turbocharged four snarls when you step into it, and...Read More»
Previous Year Models
2019
2019 Audi TT 20 Years special edition
6.2
Expert Rating
Expert Rating
$44,900 - $66,900
The 2019 Audi TT isn’t the most exciting sports car, but with impressive tech, performance models, and all-wheel-drive, it’s very well-rounded.
2018
2018 Audi TT RS
7.0
Expert Rating
Expert Rating
$43,950 - $64,900
The 2018 Audi TT isn't a pure driver's car, but all-wheel drive, fun-to-drive dynamics, and decent fuel economy make it a practical choice for sporty fun.
2017
2017 Audi TT S Line Competition
7.4
Expert Rating
Expert Rating
$43,500 - $52,500
The 2017 Audi TT isn't quite a pure sports car, but its driver-centric interior design, leaner driving character, and everyday practicality provide an ideal sweet spot for the real world.
Compare the 2020 Audi TT against the competition
  • 2020 BMW Z4 M40i in Frozen Grey Metallic II paint and Magma Red Vernasca interior

    2020 BMW Z4

    6.4
    Compare Cars
  • 2020 Jaguar F-Type Checkered Flag Edition

    2020 Jaguar F-Type

    6.8
    Compare Cars
  • 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata

    2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata

    Compare Cars
  • 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman T

    2020 Porsche 718

    Compare Cars
  • 2020 Toyota Supra

    2020 Toyota Supra

    5.8
    Compare Cars
