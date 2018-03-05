MSRP: $116,875

Horsepower: 605 hp

MPG: Up to 15 mpg city/24 highway

Dimensions: 203 “ L x 77” W x 58” H

Curb Weight: 4,685 lbs

The 2018 Audi S8 is an all-wheel-drive miracle: more than two tons move up to 60 mph in less than four seconds in splendid luxury.

The S8 is serious about performance and serious about its price. It earns a 7.4 on our overall scale thanks to its handling and acceleration, plus a superlative set of features. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2018 Audi S8 stands pat this year without any major changes. It’s a rival for high-performance sedans such as the BMW B7 Alpina, Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG, and Jaguar XJR.

The Audi S8 is the only way to get a short-wheelbase version of the A8, and the S8 is the version we prefer, not only because it’s very fast, but also because it’s discreet and still luxurious.

The twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 is shared with the A8, but uprated to 605 horsepower in the S8 and 517 pound-feet of torque. It’s still mated to an 8-speed automatic, which does its job by skillfully getting out of the way of power hitting the pavement. We cover the A8 separately.

A standard all-wheel-drive system, which Audi calls Quattro, air suspension, and adaptive dampers channel power through 21-inch wheels.

It’s equipped like a luxury sedan, but the S8 is firmly a driver-centric car. With that in mind, the S8 is better behind the wheel; you wouldn’t know by looking at the outside that the S8 rivaled high-priced exotics in terms of power.

The EPA rates the S8 at 14 mpg city, 24 highway, 18 combined. There are more fuel-efficient cars on the road today, but very few of them hold the same court as the S8.