What kind of car is the 2022 Audi Q8? What does it compare to?

The Q8 is Audi’s flagship crossover SUV, a five-seat luxury vehicle with a ritzy option for four-person seating. It’s not just comfortable; it’s exceedingly quick, fast, and plush, which makes it a rival for vehicles like the Porsche Cayenne Coupe, the Range Rover Sport, and the BMW X6 and Benz GLE-Class Coupe.

Is the 2022 Audi Q8 a good car?

Review continues below

We give it a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10, for the stock Q8’s combination of safety, performance, and technology. The SQ8 and RS Q8 models would score even higher. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2022 Audi Q8?

It’s mostly equipment changes for the new model year. Premium models now get 21-inch wheels with all-season tires and rear side airbags, while the Premium Plus gains adaptive cruise with traffic-jam assist. The Executive package adds cooled front seats, and the Prestige version gets a standard adaptive air suspension, with optional all-wheel steering. SQ8 SUVs can be trimmed with red brake calipers as a stand-alone option, and a Carbon package gets dark exterior trim and 22-inch gray wheels.

In any version, Q8 drivers get a handsome SUV that’s not too adventurous in its styling, but replete with technology and luxury fittings from quilted leather to massaging seats.

The Q8 storms out of the gate, even when it’s powered by a 335-hp twin-turbo V-6. With all-wheel drive and an 8-speed automatic, this version can dropkick itself to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds–and it’s the slow version. The twin-turbo V-8 models have scorching acceleration, with 0-60 mph runs taking as little as 3.6 seconds, accompanied by eerily flat cornering and nearly unflappable handling that’s undone only at the limits by the Q8’s hefty curb weight.

The Q8 has enough room for four or five grownups. An Executive package drops the rear middle seat for a four-place no-apologies SUV; no Q8 comes with the similar Q7’s third-row slap-fight generator. Every Q8 comes with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, and active lane control.

How much does the 2022 Audi Q8 cost?

The $70,345 Q8 Premium comes with a panoramic sunroof, 21-inch wheels, leather upholstery, wireless Apple CarPlay, and a trio of digital displays: a 10.1-inch central touchscreen, a 8.6-inch ancillary function touchscreen, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. We like the $74,245 Q8 Premium Plus, with its premium audio, LED headlights, and surround-view camera system.

Where is the 2022 Audi Q8 made?

In Slovakia.