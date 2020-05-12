The 2021 Audi Q8 stands alone as the most expensive crossover in its showroom, the most comfortable for four adults, and the quickest, too. Audi may not agree with us that it’s the Audi that all other Audis aspire to be, but we know a duck when we see/hear/drive one.

This year, the Q8 adds to its impressive bill a smattering of standard features that were optional last year and Audi brings back the mouthwatering SQ8 and RS Q8 in all their V-8 glories.

The Q8 earns a drool-worthy 7.0 TCC Rating that reflects the base version; SQ8 and RS Q8 models would score higher thanks to more performance. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Like last year, the Q8 is available in Premium, Premium Plus, and Prestige trims and costs at least $69,195. The SQ8 skips the Premium trim level and costs at least $90,000; the RS Q8 skips Premium and Premium Plus and costs at least $113,000.

At any price, buyers get a handsome body that’s not too adventurous outside but calm on the inside. There’s enough room for five bona fide grownups, although a new executive package makes the confines sublime for four.

The base Q8 makes do with a 3.0-liter turbo-6 that makes 335 horsepower and drives all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic. The SQ8 and RS Q8 sub in a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 with 500 and 591 hp respectively, and 0-60 mph times predictably tumble to less than four seconds.

Every Q8 is well equipped with leather upholstery, at least 20-inch wheels, beautiful interior appointments, a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen, an 8.6 touchscreen for vehicle functions, and great space. Active safety features such as automatic emergency braking are standard on all Q8s, though active driving assistants are available and recommended.

Other worthwhile extras include an air suspension (standard on Q8 Prestige, SQ8, and RS Q8) and selected interiors that range from wild to sublime.

The pinnacle of Audi luxury and performance may be other models across the showroom for now, but with the Q8’s tech and potential for speed we’ll just assume that those ones are lame ducks for the Q8’s eventual rise.