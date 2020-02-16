The 2020 Audi Q8 didn’t need to wait long to be crowned the king (or queen) of the automaker’s lineup. After just one year on sale since its introduction last year, the Q8 full-size crossover will be joined in 2020 by fire-breathing performance variants that will help cement its position as the aspirational Audi to buy.

The Q8 is already loaded with Audi’s latest tech and is one of the most comfortable five-seat luxury crossovers on sale. More horsepower later this year will just be icing on an already sweet cake.

Little changes for the Q8 this year aside from the eventual arrivals of the V-8-powered SQ8 and RS Q8. We give the Q8 a 6.8 TCC Rating that’s skewed toward “base” versions of the nearly $70,000 crossover. The SQ8 and RS Q8 likely will approach and exceed six figures; if rated separately they would go even higher. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Review continues below

Like last year, the Q8 is available in Premium, Premium Plus, and Prestige trims that are all appropriately named; no Q8 is spartan inside. Top trims will command $80,000 before dipping into high-powered versions.

It’s related to the three-row Q7 family crossover, covered separately, but the Q8 only has two rows that are suitable for up to five adults. The rear end is appropriately abbreviated, but the Q8 still rides on a long wheelbase that affords great room for passengers and cargo.

Its styling is relatively conservative, only the rearmost roof pillar is noticeably different from the Q7. Inside, the Q8 is awash in leather and touchscreens and comfort, the luxury-car trifecta of today.

Under the hood of most Q8s is a turbo V-6 that makes 335 horsepower that drives all four wheels through an 8-speed automatic transmission. The four-wheel independent suspension is tuned for comfort and the Q8 chews up miles.

Hotter versions will draw on a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 for 500 and 591 hp that are surely quicker. Our drives of the RS Q8 revealed a wolf dressed in more than two tons of wool; it accelerates up to 60 mph in less than four seconds and takes corners like a car that weighs half as much.

Regardless of what’s under the hood, the Q8 is supremely comfortable inside, with more than 40 inches of rear seat leg room.

Automatic emergency braking and lane-departure warnings are standard on all models, while driver-assistance systems and blind-spot monitors are worthwhile options.

The Q8 hardly wants for standard equipment anyway: 20-inch wheels, leather upholstery, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.1-inch touchscreen for infotainment with smartphone software and an 8.6-inch touchscreen for vehicle functions are included on every model. Top trims go further with a surround-view camera system, premium audio, air suspension, and a four-wheel steering that helps the big crossover carve tighter lines.