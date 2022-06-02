What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Audi Q7? What does it compare to?

The Q7 crossover SUV wraps Audi style around a seven-seat body and a cutting-edge cabin. It’s a rival for the BMW X7, Benz GLS, and Volvo XC90.

Is the 2022 Audi Q7 a good SUV?

It’s spacious, user-friendly, fleet on its feet, and sure to look good in a decade. We give it a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2022 Audi Q7?

Other than some minor equipment tweaks, not a lot. That’s fine; in its current form the Q7’s a multi-talented three-row luxury-SUV with few glaring flaws. It’s pretty, for one: the timeless lines that frame its grille and headlights, and trail down the tapered body, seem drawn to outlast the flourishes that can date shapes quickly. The cabin’s low-key in its shapes, high-intensity in its pixel count and advanced function.

Performance comes from a turbo-4, a twin-turbo V-6, or a twin-turbo V-8, all coupled to an 8-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. The base Q7 45 has ample acceleration and poised handling, even before it’s hot-swapped into the 335-hp turbo-6 and upgraded air suspension. That Q7 55 can clip along to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds; to blister the asphalt, you’ll need the 500-hp SQ7, good for 4.3-second 0-60 mph times and a 155-mph top end. For anyone with other weekend priorities, the Q7 can tow up to 7,700 pounds, too.

With seats for up to four big and three more small passengers, the seven-seat Q7 has its priorities right. The front chairs have lots of adjustment and lots of padding, while head and leg room give second-row passengers the ritzy treatment the Audi badge implies. Middle-seat and third-row passengers will need to be small and nimble to get into the Q7’s least accessible seats; most drivers will fold the third-row seat away for about 35 cubic feet of cargo space.

The Q7 comes with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, active lane control, and automatic high beams. Crash-test scores are good, but there’s a catch. Read on.

How much does the 2022 Audi Q7 cost?

The base Q7 45 Premium costs $56,895, and comes with power features, leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, 19-inch wheels, and a three-screen interior, complete with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Show no restraint and Audi will send you home in a $96,595 SQ7 Prestige with softer leather, premium audio and an adaptive air suspension. Nice.

Where is the 2022 Audi Q7 made?

In Slovakia.