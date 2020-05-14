After a major update for 2020, the 2021 Audi Q7 carries on as a three-row crossover SUV that can haul families in style, comfort, and with technological sophistication.

Updated this year with more driver assistance features and some upgraded packages, the 2021 Audi Q7 gets a TCC Rating of 7.2 due to its exceptional interior and standard features. The biggest knock against this big crossover SUV is fuel economy, which is not a strong trait of the class. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

With all-wheel drive and 19-inch wheels standard across the lineup, the Audi Q7’s starting price of about $56,000 is compelling. Available in Premium, Premium Plus, and Prestige trim levels, every Q7 gets dual touchscreens for infotainment and climate controls, heated leather front seats, and standard safety features. The third row can be cramped, so if it’s not necessary consider the roomier five-seat Audi Q8.

The base engine is a 248-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo-4, but the popular engine is a 335-hp 3.0-liter turbo V-6 that costs about $6,000 more, depending on trim. It’s the only engine on the $72,995 Prestige model. If that’s not enough, consider the blistering 500-hp 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 in the SQ7, which starts at about $86,000 and reaches six figures as quickly as it hits 60 mph. The Q7 can tow up to 7,700 pounds.

Most Q7s provide a smooth, comfy ride thanks to a four-wheel independent suspension that can be upgraded to an even chiller air suspension.

The seven-seat Q7 can fit two kids in the way back, but cargo space is limited until you start playing musical folding chairs. With the seats folded flat, there is more than 70 cubic feet of space.

The 2021 Q7 comes with standard automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active lane control, blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alert, automatic high beams, and a driver-attention monitor.

The wealth of standard features include leather upholstery, power-adjustable heated front seats, panoramic sunroof, power-folding third row seats, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument display that is one of the best on the market. A 10.1-inch touchscreen for infotainment and a 8.6-inch touchscreen for vehicle and climate controls take over the center stack.

Options abound, ranging from adaptive cruise control that can stop and restart to massaging seats.