The 2019 Audi Q7 is a tech-heavy large luxury crossover that seats seven and impresses in almost every area. Build quality and tech features are superb, but the third row is best suited for children and pricey options can pile up fast. We’ve given it a 7.3 out of 10 overall, ranking among Audi’s best products, and that’s no small compliment. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

With two engines and three trim levels, the 2019 Q7 is available almost any way you want, minus the option for a hybrid or electrified powertrain (for now). For the new model year, the optional 20-inch wheels get standard run-flat tires, and navigation now comes standard on the Premium trim, while the impressive Virtual Cockpit, a surround-view camera system, LED headlights and taillights, and wireless phone charging are all included on the Premium Plus Trim. There are also a few new wheel options and new safety features included in the Convenience package.

Powered by either a turbocharged 4-cylinder or supercharged V-6, all Q7s come standard with all-wheel drive and an 8-speed automatic transmission. While the turbo-4 is adequate, the V-6 offers much more power at hardly any cost in terms of fuel economy. Ride quality is excellent, especially with the optional adjustable air suspension equipped, though the Q7 likely won’t win any corner-carving contests with its light steering and pronounced body roll.

Front and rear seat comfort are superb, but the third-row seat is tight for adults and best suited for children. Bear in mind that while cargo space is generous with the third row folded flat, space is extremely limited for luggage with it upright.

Though well-equipped as standard with leather upholstery, heated front seats, and wood trim, a loaded Q7 prestige is close to $90,000, nearly $40,000 more than its base price. The mid-grade Premium Plus trim represents the best value, especially with desirable options like Virtual Cockpit now standard.