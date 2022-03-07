What kind of car is the 2022 Audi Q5? What does it compare to?

The Q5 is Audi’s mid-size, five-seat crossover SUV, flanked by the smaller Q3 and the bigger Q7/Q8 duo. With its hybrid and sporty editions, the Q5’s an all-around player that rivals vehicles like the BMW X3, Benz GLC, Volvo XC60, and Acura RDX.

Is the 2022 Audi Q5 a good car?

Review continues below

It is, and our TCC Rating of 6.7 could rise when the NHTSA reports its crash-test results.

(Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2022 Audi Q5?

Mostly carried over for 2022, the Q5 returns in 45 TFSI, 55 TFSI e, and SQ5 trims, with standard and Sportback body styles. It now comes with a standard S line body kit, and offers a Black optic package with 20-inch wheels, while plug-in hybrids cars get standard sport seats. Hybrids get a bigger battery, up from 14.1 kwh to 17.9 kwh.

The Q5 evokes a stronger sense of style as a Sportback than it does in its standard-issue SUV togs. It wears a strong crease down its sides and a low, heavily embossed grille that balance better with the Sportback’s sleek roofline. The cabin borders on somber, but big swaths of digital displays bring in the light, while a big sunroof brightens the beige, gray, or black interior (we’d take the suave Okapi brown hides, FWIW).

Audi fits the Q5 with a 261-hp turbo-4 and all-wheel drive in base versions, and it’s good for a 0-60 mph time of 5.7 seconds. The dual-clutch transmission could be smoother at urban speeds and its steering less light, but build up steam and the Q5 earns its reputation for attentive handling.

A plug-in hybrid model gains battery output this year, which might mean added weight that’ll negate any plug-in range gains. We’ll update our review once those specs are clearer.

Slip into the SQ5, and the turbo-4 makes way for a rorty 349-hp turbo-6 and an 8-speed automatic that can push it to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds. The SQ5 also has advanced steering and rear-traction systems that give it unflappable grip, a taut ride, and meaty steering.

The Q5 seats four adults well and can do five medium-sized passengers easily, serving up plenty of head and leg room and small-item storage for all (heated and cooled cupholders, anyone?). Cargo space measures at least 27 cubic feet with the rear seats up, and the Q5 interior’s composed of fine materials like standard leather and wood or faux-carbon trim.

The IIHS gives the Q5 a Top Safety Pick+ award, and automatic emergency braking is standard, as are blind-spot monitors and parking sensors. Other models add on adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and a surround-view camera system.

How much does the 2022 Audi Q5 cost?

The base $45,195 Q5 gets leather upholstery and a 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. We’d opt for the $50,195 Q5 Premium Plus and its adaptive cruise control and surround-view camera system, then spend for the available 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and Sportback body. The SQ5 Prestige spins the scale to $66,795.

Where is the 2022 Audi Q5 made?

In Mexico.