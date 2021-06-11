Our review of the 2022 Audi Q3 is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2021 Audi Q3 if you're interested in purchasing one.
Specs
Engine Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4, 2.0 L
EPA Class Small SUV 4WD
Style Name Premium 40 TFSI quattro
Drivetrain All Wheel Drive
Passenger Capacity 5
Passenger Doors 4
Body Style Sport Utility
Transmission Transmission: 8-Speed Tiptronic AutomaticMore Specs »
News
2021 Audi Q3 SUV gets new trim, costs $35,095
The 2021 Audi Q3 compact crossover SUV comes with a new entry-level trim, a lower starting price, and a less potent engine than the 2020 version, Audi announced this week. The new Q3 40 slides in under the Q3 45 and shaves $700 off of last year's...Read More»
Review update: 2020 Audi Q3 Premium Plus is punk-rock practical
The 2020 Audi Q3 is a small luxury crossover engineered for mass appeal like Wonder Bread—and I discovered that I like both. I like Wonder Bread and American cheese and bologna with yellow mustard, and I’m not being ironic. Don't ask me...Read More»
Audi earns two more Top Safety Picks for Q3 and A7
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has awarded Audi two more coveted safety awards, giving the 2019 A7 Sportback its Top Safety Pick nod and the redesigned 2019 Q3 crossover its much-sought-after Top Safety Pick+ recognition. Both awards...Read More»
Previous Year Models
2021
2020
