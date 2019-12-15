The 2020 Audi Q3 is a compact crossover SUV conundrum: larger than its direct rivals but less efficient than its bigger brother. Performance, quality, and features are all impressive though. We give it a TCC Rating of 6.5 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Carrying over almost completely from the 2019 model, the only notable change to the Q3 is the removal of the “2.0T” badge for a “45” that follows Audi’s confusing new model designation strategy. (The new number bears no relation to power output.)

Audi may be the chief example of how modern vehicles are getting harder and harder to distinguish, as the Q3 borrows styling cues from just about every other model in the brand’s lineup for a handsome, if forgettable, result. It looks better in sportier S guise, and the interior is rife with impressive tech.

Review continues below

A tried-and-true 2.0-liter turbo-4 provides plenty of motivation no matter which Q3 you choose, and all-wheel drive is standard, as is an 8-speed automatic gearbox. With a taut suspension and a short, wide wheelbase, the Q3 feels almost hot hatchback-like in its handling but provides enough comfort for longer drives too.

Featuring a larger footprint than its contemporaries, the 2020 Q3 is ideal for hauling people and stuff in a city-friendly package, coddling passengers with standard leather seats and a sliding rear seat. An available 23.7 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats slid forward is adequate for most luggage needs, but 48 cubes are available with the rear seats folded flat. Material quality is top-notch, as is the story with all recent Audis.

Though the federal government hasn’t gotten around to crash testing it, the IIHS gave the 2020 Q3 a Top Safety Pick+ award citing its perfect scores and good headlights, as well as standard automatic emergency braking. Other active features like adaptive cruise control and active lane control can be added onto any model at an extra cost.

Speaking of features, the Q3 is well outfitted for a small crossover from a top-tier brand. It has a 10.3-inch digital gauge cluster and 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system right out of the box, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Leather, heated seats, and 18-inch wheels all come standard too, as well as all-wheel drive, so a well-equipped Q3 can be had for less than $36,000.

Where the Q3 disappoints is in its fuel economy rating of 22 mpg combined, lower than the larger and more expensive Q5.