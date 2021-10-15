What kind of car is the 2022 Audi E-Tron? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Audi E-Tron electric crossover SUV seats five. Offered in SUV or Sportback body styles, it’s a rival for the Tesla Model X.

Is the 2022 Audi E-Tron a good car?

Yes, just make sure you’re good with its range limitations. The E-Tron achieves the highest possible ratings for both safety and fuel economy, for an overall TCC Rating of 8.7 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2022 Audi E-Tron?

Changes for the 2022 model year are limited to a new Chronos Edition that replaces the Prestige as the top trim level. The E-Tron was Audi’s first fully electric vehicle, and although it’s now joined by the E-Tron GT and soon, the Q4 E-Tron, it’s the model that started this growing family of EVs.

The E-Tron SUV is sized closely with the BMW X5 (and iX), the Mercedes-Benz GLE, and the Jeep Grand Cherokee, but it’s lower-riding than those models, further exaggerated for the racier Sportback version.

The E-Tron SUV and Sportback follow a familiar size and shape, and fit right in between the brand’s Q5 and Q7 SUVs, albeit with a somewhat lower stance that brings to mind Audi’s Allroad wagons.

The E-Tron has motors at the front and rear wheels, providing a combined 402 hp and capable of accelerating to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds. It’s good for a range of 222 miles for the Sportback and 218 miles for the SUV.

Performance-oriented E-Tron S three-motor models join the lineup this year and make 496 hp and 718 lb-ft, cutting the 0-60 mph acceleration to 4.3 seconds. They have two rear motors that operate independently of each other for more precise and powerful torque vectoring—with big handling dividends and perhaps some traction benefit. The additional components drop range to 208 miles for the S SUV and 212 miles for the S Sportback.

The standard versions of the SUV and Sportback feel very quick, thanks to their strong, instantaneous torque delivery, and the E-Tron drives like a lighter and lower vehicle. It’s also extraordinarily quiet, with excellent ride comfort, supportive front seats, and a back seat good for three across town or two all day. Just keep in mind that the Sportback sacrifices a little head room and some cargo space.

The E-Tron was the first fully electric IIHS Top Safety Pick+. It carried over that distinction through 2021, and we expect the same for 2022. Considering its feature set and occupant-safety protection, there are few vehicles that come close in safety, electric or not.

How much does the 2022 Audi E-Tron cost?

The E-Tron SUV starts at $67,590, and ranges up to $80,090 for the top Prestige model—with Sportbacks starting at $70,790 and $83,990, respectively. Premium Plus versions have Bang & Olufsen sound, cooled front seats, and active lane control. At the top of the lineup, Chronos Edition and Prestige models get massaging front seats, upgraded full leather upholstery, and showy 21-inch wheels.

Where is the 2022 Audi E-Tron made?

The E-Tron SUV and Sportback models are made in Brussels, Belgium.