What kind of car is the 2021 Audi E-Tron? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Audi E-Tron is a spacious fully electric crossover utility vehicle—mid-size or larger by U.S. standards—offered in a choice of SUV or Sportback body styles. The closest alternative to the E-Tron is the Tesla Model X, although the significantly smaller Jaguar I-Pace might be seen as an alternative to the Sportback.

Is the 2021 Audi E-Tron a good car?

Very much so—although of course we advise you to make sure you’re ready for the ins and outs of charging before making the leap. The E-Tron earns the highest ratings possible in safety and fuel economy; along with stellar ratings in most other categories, it achieves a TCC Rating of 8.7 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2021 Audi E-Tron?

For 2021, the E-Tron lineup gains a more affordable entry model, and it returns with higher EPA range ratings and a new Sportback body style that has a swoopier, more low-set look that stands as an alternative to the existing SUV body style still available. Although you sacrifice cargo space as well as a little passenger space in back, the Sportback carries over with the same feature set and performance—and perhaps due to its sleeker aerodynamics it offers a little more range than the SUV, of 222 miles versus 218 miles.

The 2021 E-Tron is the first fully electric vehicle from the German luxury brand best known for its quattro all-wheel-drive system and well-designed and obsessively detailed cabins. Audi, perhaps wisely, made its jump to all-electric a calculated one, without changing much else about the look, the interface, or even the driving experience.

The E-Tron’s size and shape is familiar, too. It lands right in the middle of the Q5 and Q7 SUVs, yet with a lower stance that nods to the brand’s Allroad wagons.

Inside, those who find the cabins of Teslas and other supposedly tech-forward vehicles to be too stark and austere will love the look and feel; the E-Tron’s cabin is warm and mature and fits right in alongside Audi’s other top models.

With 402 horsepower and two motors, the E-Tron accelerates to 60 mph in about 5.5 seconds—although it often feels quicker than that because of the motors’ instant torque delivery. An innovative braking system helps maximize regenerative braking to recover the most energy when decelerating, and the E-Tron maneuvers well and handles like a lighter, lower vehicle.

The E-Tron is extraordinarily quiet—something noteworthy here especially as you tend to notice road noise more in EVs. Ride comfort is excellent, too, with great, supportive front seats and a back seat for three that could accommodate two all day in superb comfort. As for the Sportback, you sacrifice quite a bit of cargo space, but the back seat remains adequate for two adults.

There are few vehicles, all-electric or not, that come close to rivaling the E-Tron’s combination of occupant protection and active-safety technology; it has the well-deserved bragging rights of being the first fully electric IIHS Top Safety Pick+.

How much does the 2021 Audi E-Tron cost?

The E-Tron SUV starts at $66,995, and ranges up to $80,195 for the top Prestige model—with Sportbacks starting at $70,145 and $83,345, respectively. Across Premium, Premium Plus, and Prestige models, the E-Tron comes equipped as a luxury vehicle. Mid-range Premium Plus versions step up to Bang & Olufsen sound, cooled front seats, and active lane control. Upgrades reserved for the top Prestige versions include massaging front seats and full leather upholstery.

Where is the 2021 Audi E-Tron made?

The E-Tron SUV and Sportback are made in Brussels, Belgium.