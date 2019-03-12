The 2019 Audi e-tron is a spacious, all-electric SUV; the first fully electric vehicle from the German luxury brand best known for its quattro all-wheel-drive system, attractive but conservative exteriors, and well-designed and obsessively detailed cabins. It’s available for 2019 in Premium Plus, Prestige, and Edition 1 versions.

Despite its new electric origins, the e-tron does all of these things—with aplomb—in a size that should be just right for many American families.

Because of that the e-tron earns one of the higher overall scores here, an 8.0 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

You might not recognize either the e-tron’s newness or know that it’s fully electric at first glance. From a design and styling standpoint, the e-tron fits right into the brand’s lineup and lands somewhere between the Q5 and Q7 SUVs but with a lower stance that gives it the more grounded look of the brand’s Allroad wagons. Inside, the styling is warm and mature and also fits in with the rest of Audi’s current top-of-the-line models.

The e-tron is powered by two electric motors, one at the front and one at the rear. Performance is quiet and quick, and the e-tron tends to feel even faster than its 5.5-second 0-60 mph time suggests. The multi-mode air suspension, combined with the low-mounted, 1,540-pound battery pack (it’s below the passenger floor), helps keep the vehicle’s center of mass low. An innovative braking system helps maximize regenerative braking to recover the most energy when decelerating, and the e-tron maneuvers well and handles like a lighter, lower vehicle.

Ride comfort in the e-tron is great, with a calm and composed feel for all passengers. It’s extraordinarily quiet—a point that deserves recognition because you tend to notice road noise more in electric vehicles. Its cabin could otherwise be easily mistaken for that of Audi’s current SUVs with great, supportive front seats and a back seat for three that could accommodate two all day in superb comfort.

The 2019 e-tron hasn’t yet been rated for safety by either of the U.S. agencies, but it includes a active lane control, forward collision warnings with automatic emergency braking, and a full suite of airbags. Audi notes that its battery has its own crash structure.

The e-tron offers features comparable to other Audi models,which says a lot about value as battery packs remain very expensive. Top Prestige models get upgraded upholstery and cooled front seats, as well as a Driver Assistance package. All models come with Bang & Olufsen sound and Audi’s new MMI Touch Response system, which includes support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and, perhaps not to everyone’s delight, moves controls almost entirely to touchscreens.