What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Audi E-Tron GT? What does it compare to?

The Audi E-Tron GT is a sleek electric vehicle that doubles as a grand tourer and a performance car. It competes against a range of luxury electrics such as the Porsche Taycan, Tesla Model S, and the forthcoming BMW i4.

Is the 2022 Audi E-Tron GT a good car?

The E-Tron GT earns a TCC Rating of 8.2 out of 10 on the strength of its all-electric range, good looks, quick acceleration, and excellent interior quality. If you need to drive 200 miles in comfort and want to look good doing it, there are few cars that can do it better. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Audi E-Tron GT?

The E-Tron GT makes its debut for 2022, in two versions: the E-Tron GT and RS E-Tron GT, which offers more power and performance. It shares a platform with its Volkswagen Group sibling, the Porsche Taycan.

Styling hews closely to the concept car that Audi debuted in 2018 and that’s a great thing because the production version is gorgeous. It manages to draw the eye and look futuristic without any gimmicks, with proportions and details that dazzle. A long hood with a black grille insert slinks back to a curved greenhouse and wide rear fenders that ground the car. Though it may look as though the E-Tron GT has a liftgate, it has a conventional trunk opening.

Inside, the styling is more conventional Audi with an understated look and familiar screens/switches to Audi’s other vehicles. In a win for simplicity, there are switches for the climate functions and drive modes rather than the second screen that most Audi’s employ.

Both versions utilize a dual-motor system and all-wheel drive, with a 93.4 kwh battery pack providing the juice. The rear motor has a 2-speed gearbox and you can feel a slight transition between gears under heavier acceleration. The E-Tron GT makes 496-hp and 464 lb-ft of torque and the RS E-Tron GT bumps that up to 590-hp and 612 lb-ft. Those big power figures give the E-Tron GT a 0-60 mph time of 3.9 seconds, while the RS makes the sprint in just 3.1 seconds.

EPA estimated range for the E-Tron GT is 238 miles, while the RS comes in just slightly behind at 232 miles.

The dashboard features a pair of screens, a 12.3-inch display for the driver and a 10.1-inch touchscreen for the infotainment. Materials are befitting of a luxury vehicle and the fit-and-finish is spot on. The biggest difference between the two vehicles is found on top, where the E-Tron GT comes with a panoramic glass roof and the RS features a carbon fiber roof. Backseat room is tight for such a large vehicle, with the vehicle’s shape cutting sharply into the rear headroom.

Standard safety equipment includes automatic forward emergency braking, front and rear parking sensors, and lane departure warnings. Adaptive cruise control and a surround view camera system are also available.

How much does the 2022 Audi E-Tron GT cost?

The E-Tron GT starts at $100,945 (including a $1,045 destination charge), with the high-performance RS version starting at a significantly higher $140,945.

Where is the 2022 Audi E-Tron GT made?

In Germany.