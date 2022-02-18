What kind of car is the 2022 Audi A8? What does it compare to?

The A8 is a full-size sedan that takes on some of the best, most opulent cars on the planet, such as the BMW 7-Series, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and Porsche Panamera.

Is the 2022 Audi A8 a good car?

The Audi A8 is a wonderful car that’s packed with power, comfort, and technology in a smartly restrained package. We give it a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Audi A8?

The A8 gets a mild refresh for 2022, with a slightly different look, and a simplified model lineup that drops the base and plug-in hybrid versions of the V-8. Audi also lowers the price of the S8 by moving some standard equipment into packages.

The new front and rear ends don’t change the A8’s basic look, which is stately and stylish without ruffling feathers. A large version of Audi’s trapezoidal grille dominates the front, and the wide and long body is lightly decorated with crisp lines.

The cabin exudes tech thanks to three screens, but it doesn’t forget luxury with beautiful leather, aluminum, and wood or carbon-fiber. Space is plentiful front and rear thanks to the standard long wheelbase (short wheelbase versions are sold elsewhere), and Audi provides all the amenities for passenger comfort. The trunk is small not only for a big car, but for any car in general.

The 2022 Audi A8 is available in 55 TFSI quattro and S8 models, down from four models last year.

The 55 TFSI quattro model draws its power from a 335-hp turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 aided by a mild-hybrid starter-generator. It’s smooth and plenty powerful, and it pushes the car from 0-60 mph in 5.6 seconds. The S8’s twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 spins out 563 hp, which cuts the 0-60 mph time to 3.8 seconds while delivering more sound and fury when pushed hard.

Fuel economy for the V-6 is decent at 22 mpg combined, but the V-8 chugs premium at the rate of 17 mpg combined.

The A8 is tuned for the comfort of its passengers. It comes standard with a four-corner air suspension and adaptive dampers. The ride is smooth, even in the firmest Dynamic mode, but it can feel floaty on the highway in Comfort mode, which also dulls the throttle response.

How much does the 2022 Audi A8 cost?

The A8 55 TFSI starts at $87,595 and gets a full spate of luxury and tech features, including Valetta leather upholstery, heated and cooled 22-way power front seats with a massage function, wireless smartphone charging, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.1- and 8.6-inch touchscreens for infotainment and climate controls, a Bang & Olufsen audio system, a panoramic sunroof, and 19-inch alloy wheels. The S8 runs $118,995.

The standard safety set is light with just automatic emergency braking, front and rear parking sensors, lane-departure warnings, automatic high beams, and a surround-view camera system. Buyers can opt for several more safety features, such as night vision, active lane control, and a traffic-jam driver-assist system.

Where is the Audi A8 made?

In Neckarsulm, Germany.