Brimming with technology inside and underneath, the 2021 Audi A8 takes the flagship ball and runs with it. Its interior is awash with screens that can make it feel cold, but the smooth, powerful engines, sophisticated suspension, and high-end luxury warm our hearts.

We rate the 2021 A8 at 7.2 out of 10 and that’s before we’ve driven the plug-in hybrid or the sporty and powerful S8. (Read more on how we rate cars.)

Audi sells the A8 in four models: 55 TFSI quattro, 60 TFSI quattro, plug-in hybrid 60 TFSI e quattro, and S8. They’re all long-wheelbase versions of the car. Short wheelbase A8s are not offered in the U.S. The 2021 A8 55 TFSI starts at $87,495, including destination, while the S8 costs at least $131,895.

The base 55 TFSI quattro model is powered by a 335-horsepower turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 with more than enough power. The engine is quiet and smooth and it teams well with a slick-shifting 8-speed automatic transmission. The plug-in hybrid uses the same engine teamed with an electric motor and a 14.1-kwh lithium-ion battery for a total of 443 hp. It improves both fuel economy and acceleration.

The A8 60 TFSI quattro and S8 both get a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 that makes 453 hp in the 60 and 563 hp in the S8. Audi says the V-8 models can hit 60 mph from a stop in 4.5 and 3.8 seconds, respectively.

Audi tunes the A8 for comfort. The standard air suspension and adaptive dampers smooth out the ride even in Dynamic mode, though the A8 can feel floaty in its Comfort setting. The Comfort setting also neuters throttle response.

Buyers can opt for equipment to make the A8 sportier. An active rear differential improves traction, while rear-axle steering increases agility. The S8 comes standard with these features and has sportier suspension settings. An available predictive suspension uses cameras to read the road ahead and prepares the dampers for ruts and bumps to come.

The A8 isn’t here to ruffle any feathers design-wise. It’s stately and attractive but conservative on the outside with an interior that mixes that conservative nature with abundant technology. Three screens, including a digital instrument cluster and two touchscreens, provide a wealth of information and controls for the driver. The infotainment system may be complex, but it’s intuitive. With the right package, even the rear seat passengers can commandeer some controls. And every seating position, with the exception of the middle rear, has plenty of room.

Audi outfits all A8 models with automatic emergency braking, but most of the driver-assistance features are optional, which is disappointing at these prices.