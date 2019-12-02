The 2020 Audi A8 is a high-tech masterpiece of a full-size luxury sedan. With its screen-heavy interior and silent powertrains, the A8 can come off a little cold and sterile at first, but we’ve warmed up to this spectacular sedan.

We rate the 2020 A8 at 7.2 out of 10, a score based for now on the base V-6-powered versions. A8s and S8s with a V-8 and a new plug-in hybrid are additions that will arrive at some point during the 2020 calendar year. (Read more on how we rate cars.)

The base sedan’s 335-horsepower 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 delivers strong acceleration and pairs exceptionally well with the standard 8-speed automatic transmission. Opting for the new hybrid will add 108 hp worth of lithium-ion battery and electric motor, which helps to slice the big car’s acceleration times considerably. The 4.0-liter V-8 in the A8 60 and the S8 should provide thrilling acceleration.

Ride and handling are biased toward comfort and control, not sporty moves. The upcoming S8 may shed the car’s sober personality, but we doubt Audi will go too far. The standard adaptive air suspension is plush and cosseting, while the predictive suspension that uses various sensors to read the road ahead is even more comfortable.

The A8 weighs around 5,000 pounds and comes packed with a 48-volt electrical system that allows it to not skip a beat when the stop/start system kicks in at stoplights. The car may be heavy, but its optional rear-steering system slices its turning radius in town and delivers excellent high-speed tracking. The available active rear differential helps improve cornering, as well. This year’s new S8 comes standard with those performance features.

Inside, the conservative lines are offset by three screens that handle virtually every function. Few hard buttons and knobs remain, and even the air vents disappear when the car is turned off. The A8 is tremendously complex, though the two screens on the dash and center stack do their best to help drivers and passengers sort through the car’s considerable features.

Though the A8 can’t drive itself, it’s a big step in that direction. All A8s have an advanced automatic emergency braking system, while adaptive cruise control that can handle traffic jams with aplomb is likely to be fitted to most on dealer lots. A Level 3 system that allows for hands-off lower-speed driving is not yet approved for use on American roads, however.