MSRP: From $83,475

Horsepower: 333 to 450 hp

MPG: Up to 19 city / 29 highway

Dimensions: 207″ L x 77” W x 58″ H

Curb weight: 4,464 to 4,673 lbs

Bad news: The 2018 Audi A8 is a full-size luxury sedan that’s a relative dinosaur compared to the newer, flashier versions from other automakers. Good news: People still love to look at dinosaurs.

This year, the full-size flagship stands pat with a few optional extras added. Next year, a new 2019 Audi A8 arrives with sharper styling and it resolves our biggest gripe with this year's car: self-driving tech that helps a driver.

The 2018 Audi A8 earns a 7.8 on our overall scale thanks to its superlative features and abundant comfort. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

All versions of the A8 now can be equipped with an executive package that trims the back seat like a first-class airline cabin. The high-performance S8, which we cover separately, is the only way to get an A8 with a short wheelbase.

Despite its age, the A8 has managed to stay relevant and competitive with offerings from BMW and Mercedes thanks to its conservative shape and space-age aluminum frame that is both light (a boon to performance) and strong (helpful for safety).

The A8 is available only in long-wheelbase configuration for now, which is comfortable to drive or be driven in.

Most will find that the rear seats are the best seats in the house, with which we wholeheartedly agree. When outfitted with this year’s Executive Plus rear seating package, the A8 swaddles with available heated and cooled rear seats, entertainment options, and even in-seat massagers.