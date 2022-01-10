What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Audi A7? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Audi A7 is a stylish hatchback companion to the Audi A6 sedan, which we review separately. Shop it against the BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe and Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class, but only if you can deal with those models’ much smaller trunks.

Is the 2022 Audi A7 a good car?

The 2022 Audi A7 is a superbly balanced car that blends practicality, style, and performance. It’s rated 7.2 out of 10 on the TCC scale (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Audi A7?

Audi mostly carries the A7 into 2022 with few changes aside from more standard features on the base Premium trim level and optional 21-inch alloy wheels.

The A7 takes the conservative profile of the A6 and pinches its roofline toward the rear bumper to create a sleek fastback shape. While quite a bit spendier than an equivalent A6—think nearly five figures when equivalently optioned—the A7 is worth it.

Underhood, look for turbocharged V-6 power in A7 and S7 models and a boosted V-8 rated at nearly 600 hp in the RS 7. A snappy 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission sends power to all four corners in A7 and S7 guise, while the RS 7 uses an 8-speed automatic and a sport rear differential for snappier cornering.

The base V-6 can be augmented with plug-in hybrid tech for a reasonable cost that delivers an impressive 26 miles of electric-only range and bumps fuel economy to 27 mpg combined.

Fuel economy is acceptable given power outputs, but don’t look for a miserly model aside from the plug-in hybrid.

Cargo space impresses at nearly 49 cubic feet with the rear seat flopped down, a figure that pales against SUVs but easily bests any mid-size luxury sedan. In Audi tradition, the A7 models come beautifully outfitted inside and can be dressed up with chunky sports seats and exotic trim panels.

Some safety scores aren’t in yet, but positive results for the related A6 bode well for the A7 when it comes to crash tests. Advanced driver-assistance tech is included on mid- and higher trims.

How much does the 2022 Audi A7 cost?

The A7 starts at more than $70,000 and balloons to $120,000 in RS 7 form. A well-equipped A7 plug-in hybrid in Premium Plus trim can be yours for less than $80,000, making it the model we’d most like to park in our—err, your—garage.

Where is the 2022 Audi A7 made?

In Neckarsulm, Germany.