Likes
- Sultry silhouette
- Pretty interior
- Approachable tech
- Great powertrains
- Intriguing plug-in hybrid
Dislikes
- Hefty price tag
- So-so fuel economy aside from hybrid
- Maybe not quite as pretty as the Benz CLS
The 2022 Audi A7 represents the union between style and substance.
What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Audi A7? What does it compare to?
The 2022 Audi A7 is a stylish hatchback companion to the Audi A6 sedan, which we review separately. Shop it against the BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe and Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class, but only if you can deal with those models’ much smaller trunks.
Is the 2022 Audi A7 a good car?
The 2022 Audi A7 is a superbly balanced car that blends practicality, style, and performance. It’s rated 7.2 out of 10 on the TCC scale (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2022 Audi A7?
Audi mostly carries the A7 into 2022 with few changes aside from more standard features on the base Premium trim level and optional 21-inch alloy wheels.
The A7 takes the conservative profile of the A6 and pinches its roofline toward the rear bumper to create a sleek fastback shape. While quite a bit spendier than an equivalent A6—think nearly five figures when equivalently optioned—the A7 is worth it.
Underhood, look for turbocharged V-6 power in A7 and S7 models and a boosted V-8 rated at nearly 600 hp in the RS 7. A snappy 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission sends power to all four corners in A7 and S7 guise, while the RS 7 uses an 8-speed automatic and a sport rear differential for snappier cornering.
The base V-6 can be augmented with plug-in hybrid tech for a reasonable cost that delivers an impressive 26 miles of electric-only range and bumps fuel economy to 27 mpg combined.
Fuel economy is acceptable given power outputs, but don’t look for a miserly model aside from the plug-in hybrid.
Cargo space impresses at nearly 49 cubic feet with the rear seat flopped down, a figure that pales against SUVs but easily bests any mid-size luxury sedan. In Audi tradition, the A7 models come beautifully outfitted inside and can be dressed up with chunky sports seats and exotic trim panels.
Some safety scores aren’t in yet, but positive results for the related A6 bode well for the A7 when it comes to crash tests. Advanced driver-assistance tech is included on mid- and higher trims.
How much does the 2022 Audi A7 cost?
The A7 starts at more than $70,000 and balloons to $120,000 in RS 7 form. A well-equipped A7 plug-in hybrid in Premium Plus trim can be yours for less than $80,000, making it the model we’d most like to park in our—err, your—garage.
Where is the 2022 Audi A7 made?
In Neckarsulm, Germany.
2022 Audi A7
Styling
The 2022 Audi A7 has a shapely profile and a slick interior.
Is the Audi A7 a good-looking car?
We sure think so. We award this car two extra points for its exterior and one for its interior, bringing it to an 8 out of 10 on the TCC scale. These are gorgeous cars outside thanks to their long rooflines that split the difference between frumpy sedans and pedestrian wagons. S7 and RS 7 models each have their own details and visual treatments that match their underhood muscle, but neither is over the top.
The A7 shares its interior design with the A6, which is a soft compliment. These cars have a conservative dash with clean lines and good control placement, but they’re a bit short on verve. Brighter upholstery options help, but we wish Audi still offered a wide range of hues on every version of the A7.
2022 Audi A7
Performance
A7 performance ranges from benign to brilliant.
Is the Audi A7 4WD?
Yes, the A7 comes with all-wheel drive.
How fast is the Audi A7?
There’s no slowpoke here, though the A7 lacks some of the sharpness you may find in an equivalent BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe.
Overall, we score this range at 7 out of 10; the S7 and RS 7 would rate higher if tested independently.
Base cars use a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 rated at 335 hp. That engine can be augmented by a small electric motor and a lithium-ion battery for around 30 more hp in plug-in hybrid form. These cars are quick in any form, with a 0-60 mph sprint of a little over five seconds according to Audi. The S7 slips in a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 that’s down on displacement but up on power to the tune of 444 hp. S7s slice about a second off of the 0-60 mph sprint.
When equipped with V-6, a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic delivers power to all four corners.
The RS 7 uses a 4.0-liter V-6 fitted with two turbochargers for 591 hp, which we’d round up to 600 hp when bragging about our RS 7. An 8-speed automatic rushes power to the wheels for a mid-three-second 0-60 mph run.
The A7 offers up crisp, balanced handling, especially with the sport rear differential that comes with the RS 7. Standard 20-inch wheels can ride a bit harshly, though optional adaptive dampers on some trims can help. The available 21-inch wheels look great, but try before you buy if you live where cracking and heaving pavement is making a hasty retreat back into terra firma.
2022 Audi A7
Comfort & Quality
Pretty and practical, the 2022 Audi A7 is a remarkably utilitarian choice.
The 2022 Audi A7 reminds us that hatchbacks are oh-so-pretty—wait, make that practical. The sleek roofline that gives these cars their shapely profile offers up great cargo room for a mid-size vehicle, and the cabin is a great place for passengers.
We rate the 2022 A7 at 8 out of 10 on account of how it pampers everyone, including your suitcase.
Standard leather upholstery can be upgraded to softer hides on higher-trim versions. Front-seat space is great, rear-seat space is good, and cargo space is above average. With the rear seats upright, the A7 can swallow 19 cubic feet of goodies. Flop the rear seatback down and that balloons to nearly 50 cubes. While the roofline isn’t tall enough for big items, the A7 can easily swallow a bicycle with its front wheel removed or a coffee table.
The A7 variants we’ve driven have been beautifully assembled with soft-touch plastics, fragrant leathers, and sumptuous woodgrain or carbon fiber bits.
2022 Audi A7
Safety
What crash-test data we have for the 2022 Audi A7 paints a good picture.
How safe is the Audi A7?
We don’t want to be the ones to crinkle this pretty sedan’s bodywork, and apparently the federal government agrees. In what crash tests have been performed so far by the IIHS, the 2022 Audi A7 has received high marks.
It’s a Top Safety Pick+ in their eyes thanks to top all-around performance. The NHTSA has not yet tested the A7.
Automatic emergency braking is standard, while adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and a surround-view camera system are optional.
2022 Audi A7
Features
The 2022 Audi A7 wants for little when it comes to features and tech.
Which Audi A7 should I buy?
That all depends on how much power you want. Base cars are the best value, but the reasonably priced plug-in hybrid offers a compellingly eco-friendly choice.
Overall, this lineup scores 8 out of 10 on the TCC scale thanks to good standard and optional features, an impressive warranty, and a great tech story.
The base A7 Premium goes for a little over $70,000 and it wants for little thanks to two newly standard screens: a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto plus baked-in navigation.
We’d still spend up for the Premium Plus, which for about $75,500 gains adaptive cruise control, driver-assistance tech, Bang & Olufsen audio, and more advanced lighting. It also serves as the gateway to the $77,000 or so plug-in hybrid, a model that will probably pay for itself in a year of driving for most commuters, provided they plug it in for recharging.
The range-topping Prestige adds soft-closing doors, acoustic glass, and a head-up display for about $4,000 more—features we could live without.
At that price, we’d look at the S7 that comes in Premium Plus and Prestige trims outfitted about like the A7.
A 4-year/50,000-mile warranty is standard, but Audi doesn’t include free scheduled service.
How much is a fully loaded Audi A7?
The range-topping RS 7 costs $120,000 to start, but options can add considerably to that figure.
2022 Audi A7
Fuel Economy
Fuel economy isn’t the A7’s best look.
Is the Audi A7 good on gas?
Most versions of the 2022 Audi A7 are a bit gluttonous, but not the plug-in hybrid that was introduced late in 2021. Overall, we rate this lineup at 4 out of 10, but the hybrid would score higher if we reviewed it separately.
Base cars check in at 21 mpg city, 30 highway, 24 combined. The plug-in model offers more than 20 miles of electric range and a 27-mpg combined rating.
More performance-oriented models score lower: look for 22 mpg combined from the S7 and a mere 17 mpg combined for the RS 7.