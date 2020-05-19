We’ve been here before. We’ve left and come back again.

The 2021 Audi A7 luxury hatchback is a compelling mix of performance, design, and technology that started us down the slippery slope of “four-door coupes.” The A7’s shape isn’t only familiar because it’s been applied to everything from sedans to crossovers, it’s also familiar because the A7 has been around for a while, too.

This 2021 iteration covers mostly the same bases. It gets a 7.2 TCC Rating thanks to its great looks, good performance, and impressive tech. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Review continues below

Like last year, the 2021 A7 is available in Premium, Premium Plus, and Prestige trims and starts at $70,195, including destination. The spicier S7 skips Premium and starts at $85,395, including destination.

Both sedans share the same seductive shape and racy roofline. The A7’s look was last honed and sharpened for 2020, although only devotees of Audis will notice much difference from the A7’s recent history.

Inside, the A7 took bigger strides with its interior touchscreens. Base versions get an 8.8-inch touchscreen for infotainment up top and an 8.6-inch touchscreen below for vehicle functions. Most versions upgrade to a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster; more than 30-inches of digital screens in front of our faces should feel like overload, and yet here we are.

The A7 relies on a turbo-6 with 335 horsepower hooked to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic that drives all four wheels. We’d be fine in a world with that performance alone, except a 444-hp S7 exists and it is wonderful.

Regardless of what’s powering the sedan, it’s nimble to drive and comfortable for four adults. Under the hatch, the A7 holds nearly 19 cubic feet of cargo—it makes the argument for practicality for you.

Every A7 can stop itself in an emergency and the IIHS called it a Top Safety Pick. Driver-assistance features are standard on Premium Plus models and are helpful.

Leather upholstery, 20-inch wheels, and a panoramic sunroof are all standard on the A7, but most go further. We’d opt in to a A7 Premium Plus with advanced driver assistance, a bigger infotainment screen, premium audio, and more.