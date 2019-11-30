The 2020 Audi A7 strikes an enviable balance between luxury, performance, practicality, and style. Moreover, with its 48-volt mild-hybrid powertrain, the A7 is even somewhat frugal. It is the automotive equivalent of a German chocolate cake that’s made out of vegetables, albeit one procured from a pricey artisan bakery and not Safeway.

We score the 2020 A7 at 7.2 out of 10, making it among our highest-rated cars. Nobody said that the best is cheap, though. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The A7 pops into 2020, this design’s sophomore year, in Premium, Premium Plus, and Prestige trims. Other than some mild options shuffling, the A7 is unchanged.

Beneath its shapely body, which evolves its groundbreaking predecessor’s lines with sharper creases and brighter LED detailing, the A7 makes use of a 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6. With 335 horsepower shuttled to all four wheels through a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the A7 provides brisk performance. Its air suspension includes adaptive dampers that smother road imperfections exceptionally well. Handling is confident, if not especially spirited. Opting for the available rear-wheel steering and active rear differential make the car sharper, though not more engaging.

Inside, the A7 is loaded with screens in most configurations. Even the base Premium car has two screens on the center stack that absorb most climate, audio, and infotainment functions. The system requires considerable acclimation, though it’s relatively intuitive given the sheer volume of functions handled. A larger screen comes on Premium Plus models as well as a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster that can double as a glitzy display for the infotainment system.

All those screens impart a somewhat sterile feel inside, though warmer upholstery hues and the various wood trims on offer help a little. The A7 has comfortable front seats that offer cooling and massage, and the rear seat has good leg room if limited head space. Cargo room is a plus thanks to the nearly hidden hatchback lines. With the rear seats folded, the car can lug upward of 49 cubic feet of items, which bests some SUVs.

Active safety features include standard automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection. Options include adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and advanced features that warn drivers and automatically brake the car if they detect cross traffic.

The A7 is a relatively low-guilt luxury car when it comes to fuel consumption, too. With an EPA combined rating of 24 mpg, the A7 is something of a fuel-sipper given its prodigious power.