Likes
- Elegant body
- Pace-setting powertrain
- Supple ride and willing handling
- High-tech underpinnings
- Practical hatchback
Dislikes
- All those screens can feel sterile
- 48-volt hybrid tech underutilized
- Limited rear-seat head room
- Wickedly expensive
The 2020 Audi A7 is a desirable low-guilt luxury car with an added dose of practicality.
The 2020 Audi A7 strikes an enviable balance between luxury, performance, practicality, and style. Moreover, with its 48-volt mild-hybrid powertrain, the A7 is even somewhat frugal. It is the automotive equivalent of a German chocolate cake that’s made out of vegetables, albeit one procured from a pricey artisan bakery and not Safeway.
We score the 2020 A7 at 7.2 out of 10, making it among our highest-rated cars. Nobody said that the best is cheap, though. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
The A7 pops into 2020, this design’s sophomore year, in Premium, Premium Plus, and Prestige trims. Other than some mild options shuffling, the A7 is unchanged.
Beneath its shapely body, which evolves its groundbreaking predecessor’s lines with sharper creases and brighter LED detailing, the A7 makes use of a 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6. With 335 horsepower shuttled to all four wheels through a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the A7 provides brisk performance. Its air suspension includes adaptive dampers that smother road imperfections exceptionally well. Handling is confident, if not especially spirited. Opting for the available rear-wheel steering and active rear differential make the car sharper, though not more engaging.
Inside, the A7 is loaded with screens in most configurations. Even the base Premium car has two screens on the center stack that absorb most climate, audio, and infotainment functions. The system requires considerable acclimation, though it’s relatively intuitive given the sheer volume of functions handled. A larger screen comes on Premium Plus models as well as a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster that can double as a glitzy display for the infotainment system.
All those screens impart a somewhat sterile feel inside, though warmer upholstery hues and the various wood trims on offer help a little. The A7 has comfortable front seats that offer cooling and massage, and the rear seat has good leg room if limited head space. Cargo room is a plus thanks to the nearly hidden hatchback lines. With the rear seats folded, the car can lug upward of 49 cubic feet of items, which bests some SUVs.
Active safety features include standard automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection. Options include adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and advanced features that warn drivers and automatically brake the car if they detect cross traffic.
The A7 is a relatively low-guilt luxury car when it comes to fuel consumption, too. With an EPA combined rating of 24 mpg, the A7 is something of a fuel-sipper given its prodigious power.
2020 Audi A7
Styling
The latest Audi A7 is gorgeous inside and out, but it’s easily mistaken for its predecessor.
Audi reworked its A7 last year, but it’ll take a keen eye to notice. We rate the latest version of the 2020 Audi A7 at 8 out of 10, with points granted above average for its interior and exterior.
The original A7’s profile mimicked the coupe-like Mercedes CLS with an added twist: a useful hatchback that increased storage space considerably. The latest car keeps that look intact, with new detailing and additional creases that don’t come off quite as elegant as those on the original A7.
The 2020 A7 is slightly longer than its predecessor, and it rides on a wheelbase stretched by half an inch. The car wears its extra mass well thanks in part to sharper lines and more pronounced creases. Larger air ducts in the front bumper aid in cooling and airflow around the vehicle, while the sharp character line helps define the side profile better.
The sloping roofline is what makes the A7 stand out from its pedestrian A6 sibling. At the rear of the hatch sits a spoiler that bolts upward above 75 mph to improve airflow. Wide LED taillights stretch the length of the kamm-style tail, and they put on a lightshow when the car is locked or unlocked.
The interior is less evocative, though its array is orderly given the amount of information conveyed by even the most basic A7’s myriad features. Two screens take over the center stack and console, and a third takes the place of conventional gauges. It’s overwhelming at first, and can seem cool even with the warm interior hues and various wood and metal interior trim options.
2020 Audi A7
Performance
A potent V-6 and standard all-wheel drive ensure that the 2020 Audi A7 handles and accelerates exceptionally well.
The 2020 Audi A7 comes in just one configuration, at least for now. The turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 underhood doles 335 horsepower to all four wheels through a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission for brisk acceleration. Paired with sticky tires and well-weighted steering, the car is a confident, capable handler, even if it’s short on sports car fun.
We rate the 2020 A7 at 7 out of 10 for its performance, with extra points for handling and acceleration.
The turbocharged V-6 emits quite a rumble underhood as it vaults the car forward. The 7-speed gearbox’s paddle shifters fire off rapid gear changes, even if some rivals offer more cogs. A thick-rimmed steering wheel feels great in the driver’s hands, though actual steering feel is limited at best.
Standard all-wheel drive includes a rear-biased 40/60 torque split, though 80 percent of the power can go forward in slippery situations. Drivers in cold climates will want to consider winter tires, especially with the summer tires that can be included with option packages.
Underneath, the A7 makes use of an air suspension with adaptive dampers that gobble up rutted terrain while providing stable, flat handling. Even the optional 21-inch wheels with their low-profile tires don’t disturb the cabin over sharp bumps.
An optional all-wheel-steering system turns the rear wheels as much as 2.5 degrees and varies the steering ratio up front to slice as much as 3.6 feet off of the car’s turning radius. At higher speeds, the rear wheels can steer as much as 5 degrees opposite the fronts to deliver more confidence-inspiring handling.
Another option worth selecting is the sport differential that provides torque-vectoring on the rear axle to deliver more power to the outside rear wheel.
The car’s brakes deliver excellent stopping power with no noticeable fade on our winding road drives.
2020 Audi A7
Comfort & Quality
The 2020 Audi A7 is a technological masterpiece inside, and it’s spacious as well.
With its hatchback shape, the 2020 Audi A7 is more useful than similar sedans, even if rear-seat head room suffers slightly. We rate the big five-door at 8 out of 10, granting it points for front-seat comfort as well as cargo utility and the luxurious fittings.
The power-adjustable front seats offer good support and a wide range of adjustment, and both heating and cooling functions are available. Rear-seat leg room is good, and the cushions are supportive, but the low roofline forces taller passengers to duck their heads.
Where the A7 really stands out is in its cargo utility. It won’t match a wagon, but the 18.9 cubic-foot trunk expands to more than 49 cubic feet with the rear seats folded forward. Forget the crossover or SUV.
The A7’s dash is dominated by big screens that handle nearly every function. They stand in stark contrast to more traditional luxury cues such as soft leather, durable materials, and gorgeous open-pore wood trim. One bonus is the ambient lighting that helps give the cabin a warmer feeling to alleviate some of its inherent sterility.
2020 Audi A7
Safety
The 2020 Audi A7 has done well in crash tests and can be had with plenty of advanced tech.
Though the NHTSA hasn’t tested the 2020 Audi A7 yet, early evaluations have been positive. We’ll wait for the feds to check in before assigning the car a safety score.
Every A7 leaves the factory fitted with automatic emergency braking that can stop for cyclists or pedestrians in urban areas as well as parking sensors, a crisp rearview camera, and a slew of airbags. Rear side-impact airbags are optional.
Optional are two dozen sensors that handle everything from self-parking to long-range radar to a surround-view camera system.
Additional options include active lane control, adaptive cruise control, and various advanced semi-autonomous features that warn drivers of forward and rear cross-traffic impediments. A useful feature for city dwellers is an exit system that alerts passengers to vehicles driving by so they don’t open their doors.
The IIHS calls the A7 a Top Safety Pick, but notes that even its best headlights -- the automatic high-beam LEDs available on the Premium Plus trim -- are just “Acceptable.” The optional HD Matrix lights with their advanced laser functions fitted to the range-topping Prestige provided “Poor” coverage in the insurance industry-funded agency’s evaluations. Maybe they weren’t worth all of the hurdles Audi had to jump through to sell them in the U.S.
2020 Audi A7
Features
The 2020 Audi A7 delivers a luxurious driving experience, as it should for upward of $70,000.
The 2020 Audi A7 is an expensive mid-size luxury car, but generous equipment helps justify its hefty price of entry.
We score the car at 8 out of 10 on account of its good standard fare, its massive touchscreens, and its wide array of options.
The 2020 A7 is offered in Premium, Premium Plus, and Prestige trim levels. Base cars, which cost $69,995, come with a pair of 8.6-inch touchscreens loaded with Audi’s infotainment software as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Advanced safety features, LED headlights, heated front seats, leather upholstery, and a trio of USB inputs round out its standard features.
Most buyers will opt for the Premium Plus, and we can see why. It’s the trim we’d buy, as it builds on the Premium with a few more features such as a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, a larger 10.1-inch infotainment screen, and Bang & Olufsen audio. It’s also the gateway to a driver-assistance package with adaptive cruise control and active lane control, as well as massaging seats. We’ll take ours in green, please.
Topping the lineup is the Prestige, which costs around $77,500 and upsizes the alloy wheels to 20 inches and includes a head-up display, four-zone climate control, HD Matrix lights, and more.
Audi’s warranty covers the A7 for four years or 50,000 miles, and includes the first maintenance trip and four years of roadside service.
2020 Audi A7
Fuel Economy
The 2020 Audi A7 makes limited use of the mild-hybrid tech under its skin to aid fuel economy.
A high-tech 48-volt electrical system in the 2020 Audi A7 can run the car’s myriad screens and features with the gas engine turned off at stop lights, but it does little to aid fuel economy or performance while underway.
Still, the 2020 A7 is reasonably frugal given its healthy performance. The EPA rates the car at 22 mpg city, 29 highway, 24 combined, which is enough for a 4 out of 10 on our scale.
That’s a bit above some like-powered rivals. The A7 runs on premium unleaded fuel.