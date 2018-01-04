2018 Audi A7 Review

#1 in Luxury Mid-Size Cars
2018 Audi A7
2018
The Car Connection Expert Review

Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
January 4, 2018

Rankings

It's hard to imagine a more complete mid-size luxury car than the 2018 Audi A7, which balances handling and ride quality with gorgeous styling and above average utility.

The 2018 Audi A7 remains one of the most evocative ways to carry four passengers in comfort. Not only is it one of the most attractive new cars available today, its hatchback configuration delivers stellar utility and its balanced chassis makes it a hoot to drive. 

The A7 is based on the workaday A6, but its heftier price tag brings with it added cargo-hauling ability and a svelte roofline that will have you doing a double-take. It's also offered with more performance as the S7 and the supercar-rivaling RS 7, which we cover separately. 

But the basic A7 is among our highest-rated cars at an 8.4 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2018, the A7's 3.0-liter supercharged V-6 adds 7 horsepower, bringing the total to 340 hp, and there's a new Competition package on the options list that includes a firmer suspension and some styling bits that neither add to nor detract from this hatchback's styling. The A7 remains available in Premium Plus and Prestige trim levels in addition to the new range-topping Competition model. 

All A7s are all-wheel drive and they're fitted exclusively with an 8-speed automatic. Given their size and heft, they're remarkably agile and rapid. Only when pushed hard on a track do they feel a little nose-heavy as they start to understeer, but there's plenty of warning. They're sporty without being harsh, even with the largest wheel selection ordered. 

Inside, the A7 remains identical to the A6, at least in the front passenger compartment. Rear seat riders have a little less head room than in the four-door, but that's a fair trade-off for a cargo area that can swallow larger items even with its sloping roofline. All models have Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, as well as an inductive charging pad and Audi's MMI infotainment system that's slick and intuitive—especially with extra-cost Google Earth data streamed directly into the cabin. A Bang & Olufsen audio setup should please even the most discerning passengers.

And for those intent on not driving, the A7 is available with a full complement of tech like adaptive cruise control, night vision, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.

The A7 is also reasonably fuel efficient given its size and underhood power. It is rated by the EPA at 20 mpg city, 30 highway, 24 combined.

$69,700
MSRP based on 3.0 TFSI Prestige
 
8.4
Overall
Expert Rating
Rating breakdown on a scale of 1 to 10?
Styling 10
Performance 8
Comfort & Quality 8
Safety N/A
Features 9
Fuel Economy 7
Best in Luxury Mid-Size Cars
