The 2021 Audi A6 isn’t a crossover SUV. It’s a sedan, and that makes it a refreshing choice among mid-size luxury cars.

The A6 is available as a sedan or wagon; with 4-, 6-, or 8-cylinder power; and can focus on practical luxury or wild power. It is mechanically related to the A7 Sportback, which may be considered to be yet another body style for the A6. We give the A6 a 7.0 TCC rating that’s based on the V-6-powered A6 sedan, which will be more popular among buyers. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year, Audi has added a few packages to some trim levels—including a tech package for base A6s that can add a bigger touchscreen—and the hot RS 6 Avant wagon is new for this year.

Audi offers the A6 in Premium, Premium Plus, and Prestige trim levels that start at $55,895. The S6 sedan is available in Premium Plus and Prestige trims and costs at least $75,395. The A6 Allroad wagon is available in Premium Plus and Prestige trims as well and costs $66,895 to start. The RS 6 Avant high-performance wagon is order-only, monospec (fully loaded, that is) and costs at least $109,995.

The sedans trade on familiar shapes for Audi, including a large grille up front that is flanked by standard LED lights. Performance variants such as the S6 and RS 6 add visual flair and big intakes, the A6 Allroad adds 1.8 inches of ride height for more ground clearance. The sedans and wagons are conservatively styled but look good inside and out.

Base A6 sedans are powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that makes 248 horsepower. It’s quiet, capable, and comfortable. The A6 and A6 Allroad rely on a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 that makes 335 hp and it’s our pick for drivability and comfort. The S6 uses a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 that makes 444 hp that’s huge fun. The RS 6 gets a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 that makes 591 hp and promises to be the fastest family wagon on the planet.

Every A6 (S6 and RS 6, for that matter) gets a four-wheel independent suspension, all-wheel drive, and automatic transmission.

The wagons are more practical, but the sedans are similarly comfortable for four adults. Only a small-ish 13.7 cubic-foot trunk dings its practicality in our view.

Safety officials gave the A6 top marks for crash safety and the IIHS called it a Top Safety Pick+, which is its highest award. Every A6 includes automatic emergency braking and most are equipped with adaptive cruise control and active lane control.

With more than $55,000 separating the base 2021 A6 sedan from a RS 6 Avant wagon, equipment can vary considerably. Every A6 gets twin touchscreens for infotainment and vehicle functions, at least 19-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, and Bluetooth and smartphone compatibility. Many A6 models will be equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen (compared to an 8.8-inch version on base models), a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and premium audio. Steer toward those Premium Plus and higher trims for the best A6s.