The 2020 Audi A6 splits the difference nicely between compact and full-size luxury sedans and may just be the better choice because of it. We give the 2020 A6 a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10 overall for its impressive tech, features, and comfort. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2020 A6 adopts more standard features to give it a fighting chance against ever-popular crossover SUVs. Base Premium models get more safety tech as standard, while the Premium Plus and Prestige trims get additional features included as well.

At this point, Audi’s design language is like seeing an old friend: you’d recognize the face anywhere, and you’re glad to see they haven’t changed much. The A6 wears a wide, octagonal grille, sharp LED lights front and rear, and sports a low and wide stance with sharp character lines that looks best with big wheels and metallic touches. Typical Audi stuff here. The interior is a triumph, with a trio of high-tech screens on most models and the option for fine wood, leather, and other opulent materials making for one of the most inviting cabins of any luxury sedan.

Two gas engines provide motivation in the form of either a turbo-4 or turbo V-6, the former putting out 248 horsepower and the latter 335 hp. Both engines get all-wheel drive and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission as standard, and the V-6 gets 48-volt mild hybrid tech to help the stop/start system operate smoothly. Both engines provide plenty of grunt, but we’re enamored with the V-6’s smooth power delivery and plentiful passing potency. While the A6 is geared more towards comfort—a characteristic it excels at, we might add—responsive steering and a smart optional adaptive chassis system or sport suspension make it even more compliant or even more fun, depending on the type of sedan you want to have.

For performance, Audi offers a 444-hp S6 sedan. It's capable of 0-60 mph runs in about 4.1 seconds.

While SUVs manage more cargo and passenger space, the A6’s cabin is cavernous and easily suitable for four adults, but the trunk is small at just 13.7 cubic feet. Base models include leather upholstery, heated seats, and other opulent features for around $60,000 to start, but top-tier models can run well over $70,000 with options such as premium audio, executive rear seats, and advanced safety features.

Full safety scores aren’t available from the federal government, but the IIHS has great things to say about the A6, giving the 2020 model a Top Safety Pick+ award with perfect scores in every category but the base headlights. Fuel economy is solid for the base turbo-4 model at 27 combined mpg, but the V-6 model predictably is worse at 24 combined mpg.

An RS6 Avant wagon model and an Allroad will join the A6 lineup in 2020. We'll update this review when we're able to drive them.