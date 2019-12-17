Likes
- Smooth, supple ride
- Plenty of power with V-6
- Refined interior
- Impressive technology
- All-wheel drive standard
Dislikes
- Small trunk
- Looks like every other Audi
- Can you have too many touchscreens?
The 2020 Audi A6 is as good as mid-size luxury sedans get—for those still shopping sedans.
The 2020 Audi A6 splits the difference nicely between compact and full-size luxury sedans and may just be the better choice because of it. We give the 2020 A6 a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10 overall for its impressive tech, features, and comfort. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
The 2020 A6 adopts more standard features to give it a fighting chance against ever-popular crossover SUVs. Base Premium models get more safety tech as standard, while the Premium Plus and Prestige trims get additional features included as well.
At this point, Audi’s design language is like seeing an old friend: you’d recognize the face anywhere, and you’re glad to see they haven’t changed much. The A6 wears a wide, octagonal grille, sharp LED lights front and rear, and sports a low and wide stance with sharp character lines that looks best with big wheels and metallic touches. Typical Audi stuff here. The interior is a triumph, with a trio of high-tech screens on most models and the option for fine wood, leather, and other opulent materials making for one of the most inviting cabins of any luxury sedan.
Two gas engines provide motivation in the form of either a turbo-4 or turbo V-6, the former putting out 248 horsepower and the latter 335 hp. Both engines get all-wheel drive and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission as standard, and the V-6 gets 48-volt mild hybrid tech to help the stop/start system operate smoothly. Both engines provide plenty of grunt, but we’re enamored with the V-6’s smooth power delivery and plentiful passing potency. While the A6 is geared more towards comfort—a characteristic it excels at, we might add—responsive steering and a smart optional adaptive chassis system or sport suspension make it even more compliant or even more fun, depending on the type of sedan you want to have.
For performance, Audi offers a 444-hp S6 sedan. It's capable of 0-60 mph runs in about 4.1 seconds.
While SUVs manage more cargo and passenger space, the A6’s cabin is cavernous and easily suitable for four adults, but the trunk is small at just 13.7 cubic feet. Base models include leather upholstery, heated seats, and other opulent features for around $60,000 to start, but top-tier models can run well over $70,000 with options such as premium audio, executive rear seats, and advanced safety features.
Full safety scores aren’t available from the federal government, but the IIHS has great things to say about the A6, giving the 2020 model a Top Safety Pick+ award with perfect scores in every category but the base headlights. Fuel economy is solid for the base turbo-4 model at 27 combined mpg, but the V-6 model predictably is worse at 24 combined mpg.
An RS6 Avant wagon model and an Allroad will join the A6 lineup in 2020. We'll update this review when we're able to drive them.
2020 Audi A6
Styling
The 2020 Audi A6 is understated outside and inside, but this approach works better for the cabin than the body.
The 2020 Audi A6 is an exercise in familiar design language and understated luxury appeal, and it works for us. We give it 7 out of 10, with special consideration for its excellent cabin.
Compared to the sleek A7 Sportback, the A6 is subtle and sophisticated, but certainly less exciting. The big octagonal grille is an Audi hallmark, and the cutting-edge optional LED headlights and taillights are sharp and attention-grabbing. Though its interior dimensions have hardly changed, the A6 looks longer, lower, and wider than before and has a sporty stance on wheels up to 21 inches in diameter. It’s certainly handsome, but it’s too similar to other Audis to truly stand out.
The interior is a different story however, sporting multiple touchscreens that are well-integrated in a cohesive dashboard design, flanked by high-quality materials. Unlike competitors, the A6 shines with its simplicity, doing away with wild colors or massive, tack on screens. Contrast stitching on some trims and classy wood accents provide just enough visual flair for us, thanks very much.
2020 Audi A6
Performance
The 2020 Audi A6 is best had with the optional boosted V-6 and adaptive suspension for the ultimate luxury sedan experience.
With a pair of turbocharged engines, the 2020 Audi A6 provides plenty of passing power with the ability to be sporty or ultra-comfortable depending on the suspension system you choose. We give it 7 out of 10 here.
Though we’ve yet to test the entry-level turbo-4, this tried-and-true 2.0-liter VW Group unit makes 248 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque, plenty for daily driving duties. We’re confused by Audi’s new engine naming system, which dubs this powertrain 45 TFSI, but it doesn’t matter much in execution. All-wheel-drive is standard regardless of which engine you choose, as is a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
The optional 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 (55 TFSI in Audi speak) makes a respectable 335 hp and 369 lb-ft, muscling this mid-size sedan to 60 mph in just 5.1 seconds. It’s smooth, powerful, and feels befitting of a luxury sedan, so check that box if you’ve got the extra cash to spend. A mild hybrid system is also standard with this engine, but only helps to improve the smoothness of the stop-start fuel-saving system.
While the standard suspension is plenty comfortable and responsive, the A6 gets better with either an optional adaptive damping system for maximum smoothness or a sport suspension with increased responsiveness. It’s not as dynamic as other luxury sedans in sporty form, but comfort levels are nearly unmatched with the adaptive system.
Be aware that big wheels like the optional 21-inch alloys on upper trims spoil the ride slightly, but at least they look cool.
2020 Audi A6
Comfort & Quality
The 2020 Audi A6 delivers heavily on comfort and quality but its practicality is average at best.
Comfort and quality are strong suits of the 2020 Audi A6, but its practicality is telling of the en masse switch to SUVs and crossovers. We give it 8 out of 10.
All A6s come with leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, advanced climate controls, and the option for fine wood and metal accents on top of other features like cooled massaging seats and an executive package in the rear. That makes it supremely comfortable for all occupants minus perhaps the rear center seat occupant, but we’re slightly disappointed that it barely grew inside over the outgoing generation.
Material quality is superb, befitting a $60,000 luxury sedan better than even Mercedes-Benz does. With real metal accents and wood trim available, the A6 might make you ask whether the larger and more opulent A8 is really worth it at all.
Where the A6 falls short is its conspicuously small 13.7-cubic-foot trunk, smaller than even some compact sedans. Despite a wide opening and small load floor, the A6 just isn’t particularly good at hauling lots of stuff, probably a main reason why it lags significantly behind the Q5 and Q7 in sales.
2020 Audi A6
Safety
The 2020 Audi A6 lacks comprehensive scores, but standard automatic braking and other active features make for a very safe sedan.
The 2020 Audi A6 excels in the safety department, at least according to the data that exists. We give it 8 out of 10 here.
Though the federal government hasn’t gotten around to it, the independent IIHS has given the A6 full scores for 2020, and the results are impressive. “Good” ratings in every category minus an “Acceptable” score for the base headlights warranted a Top Safety Pick+ award for 2020, and the A6’s standard automatic braking system garnered a “Superior” score too.
For 2020, the A6 gets additional driver assistance features on top of its standard automatic braking including lane-departure warnings and active high-beam headlight assist. Higher-trim models can be had with a more advanced braking system, full-speed adaptive cruise control, a surround-view camera system, traffic sign recognition, intersection assist, active lane control, and more.
2020 Audi A6
Features
The 2020 Audi A6 is a tech-lover’s sanctuary and is well-equipped as standard to make up for its higher starting price.
Despite its $56,000 sticker, the 2020 Audi A6 is right on the money when it comes to comparably equipped rivals. With slightly more features standard this year, it’s even more attractive, warranting 7 out of 10.
Like all other Audis, the A6 is available in Premium, Premium Plus, and Prestige trims. The $55,895 Premium gets the choice of either powertrain, a 7-inch driver information display, an 8.8-inch infotainment screen with smartphone connectivity, an 8.6-inch climate control screen, automatic emergency braking, 19-inch wheels, LED headlights and taillights with high-beam assist, a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, heated 8-way power front seats, and wood trim. A sport suspension package is available and adds 20-inch wheels, while a convenience package includes keyless ignition and trunk release, a heated steering wheel, and rear cross-traffic alert with automatic braking.
The $59,595 Premium Plus is our pick of the lineup, as it adds Audi’s excellent 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit display, a 10.1-inch infotainment screen, Bang & Olufsen 16-speaker audio, LED-matrix headlights, and the Convenience Package features from the Premium trim. There are more packages available on this trim as well, such as an executive seat package with advanced climate control and cooled front seats.
The Prestige trim occupies the top of the range for a whopping $70,695, but throws every option in the book in as standard including all active safety features like adaptive cruise control. A few packages are available, but the contents are mostly cosmetic, including larger wheels and finer leather. Adaptive or sport suspension systems are also available on the Prestige, so choose whether you’d like to pay more for ultimate comfort or a bit more excitement.
The A6’s main selling point is its impressive array of tech, all operated by the smooth MMI system. Though we could do without the third screen for climate control in favor of real knobs and buttons, the center touchscreen and available Virtual Cockpit gauge display are both impressive and alluring, using Google Maps satellite images to provide a seemingly real-time view of your surroundings. Apple’s CarPlay system works well here too, limiting the “dead space” seen on other infotainment systems that include the functionality.
2020 Audi A6
Fuel Economy
The 2020 Audi A6 manages average fuel economy, ranging from 24 to 27 combined mpg.
As with many mid-size luxury sedans, the 2020 Audi A6 isn’t a fuel economy standout, but the addition of a thriftier engine helps things this year. We give it 5 out of 10 here.
The base turbo-4 version of the A6, new for 2020, manages an impressive 24 mpg city, 32 highway, 27 combined, while the V-6 model makes only 22/29/24 mpg. The latter includes a mild-hybrid system that aids the smoothness of the stop/start programming. Premium fuel is required no matter the engine, so expect an increase in costs at the pump accordingly.