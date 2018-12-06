The 2019 Audi A6 occupies the middle better than Joe DiMaggio on a sunny day. The Yankee Clipper and Audi mid-size skipper also have similar levels of public restraint, unfazed by stars among their ranks.

The Audi A6 is new this year and splits the difference in Audi’s sedan lineup—between the more popular A4 and more opulent A8. The A6 is also kin to the shaplier A7 that attracts more eyeballs, but not as many buyers with a stiff premium over the regular four-door.

Understatement is the A6’s birthright.

The new A6 earns a 7.0 on our overall scale before safety is factored in, which reflects its good features and comfort. Our number is likely to rise when crash-test data arrives, the A6 historically has done well. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For the first year of its new shape, the 2019 A6 is available in Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige trims that are all powered by a turbocharged V-6 that is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic and all-wheel drive. Like prior generations, the A6 likely will spawn performance and efficiency variants, but the A6 3.0 TSI goes on sale first.

The new A6 is an evolution of the old mid-sizer for Audi. The new sedan boasts a bigger grille and small flares over its wheels visible in the daylight, brighter headlights and sharper taillights when the sun sets. Premium Plus and Prestige sedans are equipped from the factory with brighter and safer headlights that can dim for oncoming cars without sacrificing visibility on the road ahead, although Audi won’t activate those features until federal rulemakers complete an overhaul of U.S. regulations.

Inside, the overhaul of the A6 is more apparent. A trio of high-tech screens is available in most models: a 12.3-inch digital dash is complemented by a 10.2-inch touchscreen for infotainment and an 8.6-inch touchscreen for vehicle functions. (Base, Premium versions get traditional dials and an 8.8-inch touchscreen for infotainment, instead.) All three are flanked by wood trim accents, leather and soft-touch materials on the dash and seats, and a serene and quiet cabin.

The A6 drops last year’s supercharged V-6 for a turbocharged V-6 that makes almost the same power, but adds a dollop of heavy torque that’s available earlier. The A6 sprints up to 60 mph in 5.1 seconds, same as last year, but its turbos spin up just past idle for better use of its thrust. A 48-volt mild-hybrid system is a first for the new A6, although it’s reserved for powering accessories at a stop—not powering the car on electricity alone.

A 7-speed dual-clutch automatic is the only transmission available, and Audi’s latest all-wheel-drive system can declutch the rear wheels for better efficiency while cruising.

The new A6 is only a half-inch wider between the wheels than the last version, although interior room is unchanged from the outgoing model.

Every A6 gets leather upholstery and touchscreens inside, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility as standard for about $60,000 to start.

Top trims can tempt $70,000 with 21-inch wheels; premium audio; contour seats that are heated, cooled, and can massage front-seat passengers; and a head-up display for the driver.