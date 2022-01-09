Likes
- Sleek lines
- Wide lineup
- Great powertrains, mostly
- Good safety tech
Dislikes
- Base engine underwhelms
- Two-doors are cramped inside
- Price can climb fast
Buying tip
features & specs
The 2022 Audi A5 and S5 thrill drivers with a beautiful shape and sublime-to-ferocious performance.
What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Audi A5? What does it compare to?
In Audi-speak, the 2022 A5 lineup consists of a broad range of cars including coupes, convertibles, and a five-door hatchback called Sportback. They square off best against the BMW 4-Series, plus certain versions of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class.
Is the 2022 Audi A5 a good car?
Likable in any form, the A5 range rates 7.2 out of 10 on the TCC scale thanks to slick style, good power, a poised chassis, and plenty of options. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2022 Audi A5?
A few minor tweaks such as wider availability of 19-inch wheels and the popular Black Optic package mark 2022 for the A5.
The A5 lineup is available in convertible, coupe, and sleek Sportback versions, plus this review also covers the closely related but more powerful S5 and RS5 versions. There’s not a bad one in the bunch, though the more you spend the more performance you’ll find.
Base cars called 40 TFSI make use of a 201-hp turbo-4, while the 45 TFSI uses an uprated version rated at 261 hp plus mild-hybrid tech to reduce fuel consumption. S5s put 349 hp down via a turbocharged V-6, while the ferocious RS5 checks in with 444 hp. On all, look for either a 7- or 8-speed automatic gearbox linked to all-wheel drive.
No A5 is tame, though the 201-hp engine is tasked with muscling around a fairly heavy car. Regardless of what’s underhood, look for handling to match these cars’ racy looks, plus comfortable suspensions that get stiffer as power output rises. Adaptive dampers are optional—and worthwhile—as you work up the lineup.
Good overall crash test scores are complemented by a wide availability of driver-assistance tech designed to reduce fatigue on highway trips. All versions have more standard equipment than we expect from a luxury car, such as real leather upholstery, plus a 10.1-inch infotainment screen with Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay.
How much does the 2022 Audi A5 cost?
You won’t leave an Audi showroom for much under $50,000, while a loaded-up RS5 can run upward of $80,000.
Where is the 2022 Audi A5 made?
In Germany.
2022 Audi A5
Styling
There’s not an unstylish Audi A5 in this lineup.
Is the Audi A5 a good-looking car?
Absolutely. No matter if it’s outfitted as a coupe, a convertible, or a Sportback, the Audi A5 range offers clean, attention-grabbing lines outside and a sophisticated, if not as visually inspiring, interior. We score the lineup at 7 out of 10, basing our number on the more popular Sportback version.
That model is basically a scaled-down A7, which is a big compliment as far as we’re concerned. Coupes and convertibles are starting to look a bit familiar since Audi hasn’t changed their basic profile in more than a decade (even with a redesign), but what worked then still works today.
S5 and RS5 versions toss in sportier bumpers, wheels, and smaller trim but don’t alter this recipe much.
Inside, these cars have nice lines but could be more imaginative. Do your best to step out of coal-bin black interiors to take advantage of the brighter hues Audi offers.
2022 Audi A5
Performance
The 2022 Audi A5 can offer up some serious underhood muscle in the right trim.
Is the Audi A5 4WD?
All versions of the A5, S5, and RS5 come with all-wheel drive.
How fast is the Audi A5?
Audi offers a host of 4- and 6-cylinder engines in the A5, S5, and RS5, each paired with different suspension settings. Overall, the range scores 7 out of 10 thanks to good power and poise in the A5 models, but S5 and RS5 versions would score higher if we looked at them separately.
Base cars are called 40 TFSI and they use a 201-hp turbo-4 linked to a 7-speed automatic transmission. These cars offer good looks for not too much money, and acceleration is above average. Better yet is the 45 TFSI, which puts out 261 hp from a version of that same turbo-4. This is where we’d start shopping if we were spending your money. In either case Audi promises 0-60 mph times of 5.4 seconds or less.
The S5 comes with a 349-hp turbo V-6 paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, while RS5 models up the ante to 444 hp. Either way, these cars are seriously quick and flexible, with 0-60 mph times in the 3.8-second range for the Sportback, according to Audi.
All models ride comfortably, especially with standard 18-inch wheels. Adaptive dampers are optional on the S5 and standard on the RS5 for a more composed ride and even sharper handling. The available variable steering system can feel a little loose, though, as it constantly adjusts to curvy roads. Try before you buy.
Braking is strong across the lineup, though the optional carbon ceramic front brakes available on the RS5 can be a bit tricky to modulate.
2022 Audi A5
Comfort & Quality
Especially in Sportback form, the Audi A5 lineup offers remarkable utility.
A car doesn’t have to look like an SUV to offer near-SUV utility. The 2022 Audi A5 is fairly practical in A5 Sportback form. We rate that model at 8 out of 10 thanks to its big trunk, excellent front seats, and lavish interior.
Coupes and convertibles would rate lower, but odds are you’re not shopping a two-door for its rear-seat space, right?
Front-seat riders are treated to all-day comfort in well-bolstered, leather-wrapped thrones with plenty of power adjustment and optional massaging capabilities. Sportback rear-seat riders will find decent leg room albeit a somewhat tight door opening.
Sportbacks top sedans with their 22-cubic-foot cargo areas. Coupes and convertibles have less than half that space.
All versions are beautifully appointed inside, though spending extra for nicer trim inlays and softer leather can be worthwhile.
2022 Audi A5
Safety
The 2022 Audi A5 comes with a good array of crash-avoidance features and has done well in tests.
How safe is the Audi A5?
It’s almost too pretty to smash into a wall, but we’re glad the NHTSA has tested the 2022 Audi A5. In Sportback form, the A5 earned five stars, while coupes scored a somewhat disconcerting four stars. The IIHS rates the A5 as a Top Safety Pick+—but only in its most expensive versions; base cars have “Marginal” headlights.
With its standard automatic emergency braking and optional driver-assist tech, we rate the A5 range at 9 out of 10 on the TCC scale for its safety.
Audi’s traffic jam assistance tech is unusually good at reducing driver fatigue in grueling urban settings, while the automaker’s available adaptive cruise control and related features can make highway trips a relaxing affair. Especially with massaging seats.
2022 Audi A5
Features
Though hardly a value proposition, the 2022 Audi A5 is well-equipped for the money and can be built up with genuine luxury-grade trim.
The 2022 Audi A5 range scores 7 out of 10 on the TCC scale on account of its good standard features and terrific infotainment system.
Base cars cost $44,585 in Sportback form—not a bad value, but we might suggest budgeting $2,100 more for the extra power afforded by the 45 TFSI engine choice. Still, all models come with a 10.1-inch touchscreen wired Android Auto and wired Apple CarPlay, leather seats, and a sunroof.
The Premium Plus trim level adds better LED headlights, a digital instrument cluster, a surround-view camera system, and a few bits for just shy of $50,000, or just over $51,000 with the bigger engine.
Coupes and convertibles cost more, as you might imagine, but come in similar trim levels.
S5s are pricier yet at around $55,000 to start, and a loaded-up RS5 can crest $100,000.
Which Audi A5 should I buy?
Most shoppers can use the practicality of the Sportback, and our money would be on a base Premium car with the 45 TFSI engine—although driver-assistance tech requires stepping up to the Premium Plus, which can deflate this lineup’s value proposition.
How much is a fully loaded Audi A5?
An RS5 coupe with all the goodies can top $112,000.
All Audi A5 cars come with a 4-year/50,000-mile warranty, but it doesn’t include free scheduled maintenance as some rivals do.
2022 Audi A5
Fuel Economy
Given its performance, the Audi A5 is fairly frugal.
Is the Audi A5 good on gas?
Most 2022 Audi A5 models can top 30 mpg on the highway, which helps them score 5 out of 10 on our fuel economy scale.
The A5 40 TFSI is rated at an impressive 26 mpg city, 34 highway, 29 combined. Coupes may look sleeker, but they rate 27 mpg combined. Convertibles are a bit heavier and check in at 26 mpg combined.
Predictably, S models are thirstier—but not too bad, at 24 mpg combined for the S5 and 23 mpg combined for the RS5.