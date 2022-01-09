What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Audi A5? What does it compare to?

In Audi-speak, the 2022 A5 lineup consists of a broad range of cars including coupes, convertibles, and a five-door hatchback called Sportback. They square off best against the BMW 4-Series, plus certain versions of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

Is the 2022 Audi A5 a good car?

Likable in any form, the A5 range rates 7.2 out of 10 on the TCC scale thanks to slick style, good power, a poised chassis, and plenty of options. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Audi A5?

A few minor tweaks such as wider availability of 19-inch wheels and the popular Black Optic package mark 2022 for the A5.

The A5 lineup is available in convertible, coupe, and sleek Sportback versions, plus this review also covers the closely related but more powerful S5 and RS5 versions. There’s not a bad one in the bunch, though the more you spend the more performance you’ll find.

Base cars called 40 TFSI make use of a 201-hp turbo-4, while the 45 TFSI uses an uprated version rated at 261 hp plus mild-hybrid tech to reduce fuel consumption. S5s put 349 hp down via a turbocharged V-6, while the ferocious RS5 checks in with 444 hp. On all, look for either a 7- or 8-speed automatic gearbox linked to all-wheel drive.

No A5 is tame, though the 201-hp engine is tasked with muscling around a fairly heavy car. Regardless of what’s underhood, look for handling to match these cars’ racy looks, plus comfortable suspensions that get stiffer as power output rises. Adaptive dampers are optional—and worthwhile—as you work up the lineup.

Good overall crash test scores are complemented by a wide availability of driver-assistance tech designed to reduce fatigue on highway trips. All versions have more standard equipment than we expect from a luxury car, such as real leather upholstery, plus a 10.1-inch infotainment screen with Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay.

How much does the 2022 Audi A5 cost?

You won’t leave an Audi showroom for much under $50,000, while a loaded-up RS5 can run upward of $80,000.

Where is the 2022 Audi A5 made?

In Germany.