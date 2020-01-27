The 2020 Audi A5 is the suave, versatile brother to the workaday Audi A4 lineup. Available as a coupe, convertible, or practical five-door hatchback, the 2020 A5 has gorgeous lines with few compromises other than a higher price than the A4.

We rate the lineup at 6.8 out of 10, though rated alone the A5 Sportback five-door would score a little higher. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year, all A5s have sharper headlights, revised grille designs, and a new infotainment system that ditches last year’s fiddly control knob for more touchscreen features.

The 2020 A5 is powered by a 248-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo-4 with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The A5 is quick but not rapid. For that, you’ll have to step up to the high-performance S5 and its 349-hp turbocharged V-6. Instead, the A5 is more about comfortable cruising with a little more verve. That’s how most of us actually drive, anyway. Steering is light but responsive, and the ride splits the difference between plush and firm in all the right ways.

Exterior styling is a major draw, but the A5 delights with its clean interior as well. Sharp lines, a low dash, and excellent materials make up for the cramped rear quarters and cargo space in coupes and convertibles. Sportbacks have plenty of room for cargo and rear-seat passengers. We wouldn’t buy an A4 without testing an A5 first.

The A5 has done well in crash tests and comes with automatic emergency braking. Spend-up extras include active lane control and adaptive cruise control, as well as a digital instrument cluster and a system that can communicate with traffic lights in some cities to let you know when they’ll switch from red to green.

The A5 is a technophile’s dream at every level, though watch its price carefully. Priced from the mid-$40,000-range to start, the A5 is a rational buy. With every option selected, we’re not so sure.