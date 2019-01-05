Go ahead, sweat the small stuff.

The 2019 Audi A5 is a two-door coupe, convertible, or five-door hatchback full of details worth exploring. From the sharp creases on its body to its rapid-fire shifts from its 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, the 2019 A5 is comprised of datum that Audi does well.

The A5 does similarly well on our overall scale at 6.8, which is weighted toward the coupe and convertible—the five-door Sportback would do better if rated alone. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year, the A5 stays roughly the same as last year. All three body styles are available in Premium, Premium Plus, and Prestige trim levels and cost about $45,000 to start. Coupe and Sportback models cost the same, convertible models run about $6,000 more.

Base models include leather upholstery, 18-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof (unless there’s no roof at all), active safety features including automatic emergency braking, and a 7.0-inch display for infotainment including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Sportback models include a power liftgate.

The A5’s looks—aside from the Sportback—are evolutionary from its predecessor, which we’re fine with. The angles are a little sharper this time around, the grille a little lower and wider, but Walter de Silva’s legendary lines from the original A5 are still largely intact.

Under the hoods of all A5s are a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that makes 248 horsepower teamed to all-wheel drive and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. A 6-speed manual was available for the A5 coupe last year but was dropped this year. Higher power S5 and RS 5 models are covered separately.

The A5 accelerates up to 60 mph in less than six seconds but is better at a more relaxed pace. Customizable driver settings can dictate throttle, transmission, and steering behavior, and an available sport suspension and bigger wheels can give the A5 a sharper edge.

Coupe and convertible models are nominally four-seaters, but we’ve had better success with smaller company—in number or in stature, your pick.

The front two seats are comfortable for adults with plenty of soft-touch surfaces throughout the cabin. The convertible gets a power-folding soft top that can drop at 31 mph or slower in seconds. The coupe gets a handsome roofline and fat roof pillar that looks great (from the outside) while the Sportback bests them all with its looks and 21.8 cubic feet of cargo room under its hatch.

The Sportback’s 2.4-inch longer wheelbase, compared to the coupe and convertible, goes to rear seat riders exclusively and it’s our pick for comfort and looks.

Testers have given the A5 good marks for crash safety and every model is equipped with automatic emergency braking. Better safety systems such as adaptive cruise control and active lane control are available and can help keep the A5 centered in its lane.

Aside from the basic equipment that’s impressive, tech upgrades such as a larger infotainment screen and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster are available.

The little things add up to make a big difference, after all.