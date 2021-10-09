What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Audi A4? What does it compare to?

The 2022 A4 is a compact sedan and wagon lineup with plenty of high-tech luxury features and stellar turbocharged performance. Its traditional rivals include the BMW 3-Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class, though shoppers are equally likely to compare it to the Audi Q5 crossover SUV.

Is the 2022 Audi A4 a good car/SUV?

The 2022 A4 is an excellent choice among compact luxury cars. We rate it at 6.8 out of 10, with top marks for its safety offset only by a bland personality in some configurations. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Audi A4?

A few small tweaks mark 2022 for the A4, including a newly standard sport suspension on the mid-level A4 45 TSI version.

The A4 comes primarily as a sedan, though the off-road-lite A4 Allroad is a wagon with chunkier looks and standard all-wheel drive. The car’s lines are clean to the point of being conservative inside and out.

A4 40 and 45 versions feature turbo-4 engines rated at 201 and 261 hp sent to all four wheels, while the S4 slips in a 349-hp turbo V-6. A 7-speed automatic is paired with the 4-cylinder, while the S4 uses an 8-speed gearbox.

Look for fuel economy that tickles 30 mpg combined in the most frugal configuration, but more power means more consumption.

The A4 45 and S4 models feature buttoned-down suspensions that help deliver terrific handling. The A4 Allroad goes in the opposite direction with a raised ride height for at least a hint of off-road ability.

A touchscreen-heavy dash can intimidate at first. There’s just so much these cars can do, even in base form. The mid-level Premium Plus trim level—the one you’re most likely to find on dealer lots—also features a digital instrument cluster, and it comes with adaptive cruise control.

Stellar safety scores earn the A4 a top rating in that category, even if the car’s feature set doesn’t include hands-free tech.

How much does the 2022 Audi A4 cost?

The 2022 A4 starts just over $40,000, or about $2,000 more for the more powerful turbo-4. We think the A4 is at its best in Premium Plus guise with its digital instrument cluster and adaptive cruise control.

Where is the 2022 Audi A4 made?

In Germany.