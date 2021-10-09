Likes
- Tons of tech
- Slick ride and handling
- Good turbo power
- Off-roady A4 Allroad
- Sporty S4
Dislikes
- Styling borders on bland
- Limited trunk space
- Touchscreen could be better integrated
- Base automatic transmission can be bal
The 2022 Audi A4 is light on styling personality but scores big for its tech and overall execution.
What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Audi A4? What does it compare to?
The 2022 A4 is a compact sedan and wagon lineup with plenty of high-tech luxury features and stellar turbocharged performance. Its traditional rivals include the BMW 3-Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class, though shoppers are equally likely to compare it to the Audi Q5 crossover SUV.
Is the 2022 Audi A4 a good car/SUV?
The 2022 A4 is an excellent choice among compact luxury cars. We rate it at 6.8 out of 10, with top marks for its safety offset only by a bland personality in some configurations. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2022 Audi A4?
A few small tweaks mark 2022 for the A4, including a newly standard sport suspension on the mid-level A4 45 TSI version.
The A4 comes primarily as a sedan, though the off-road-lite A4 Allroad is a wagon with chunkier looks and standard all-wheel drive. The car’s lines are clean to the point of being conservative inside and out.
A4 40 and 45 versions feature turbo-4 engines rated at 201 and 261 hp sent to all four wheels, while the S4 slips in a 349-hp turbo V-6. A 7-speed automatic is paired with the 4-cylinder, while the S4 uses an 8-speed gearbox.
Look for fuel economy that tickles 30 mpg combined in the most frugal configuration, but more power means more consumption.
The A4 45 and S4 models feature buttoned-down suspensions that help deliver terrific handling. The A4 Allroad goes in the opposite direction with a raised ride height for at least a hint of off-road ability.
A touchscreen-heavy dash can intimidate at first. There’s just so much these cars can do, even in base form. The mid-level Premium Plus trim level—the one you’re most likely to find on dealer lots—also features a digital instrument cluster, and it comes with adaptive cruise control.
Stellar safety scores earn the A4 a top rating in that category, even if the car’s feature set doesn’t include hands-free tech.
How much does the 2022 Audi A4 cost?
The 2022 A4 starts just over $40,000, or about $2,000 more for the more powerful turbo-4. We think the A4 is at its best in Premium Plus guise with its digital instrument cluster and adaptive cruise control.
Where is the 2022 Audi A4 made?
In Germany.
2022 Audi A4
Styling
The 2022 Audi A4 is something of a wallflower, except in Allroad guise.
Is the 2022 Audi A4 a good-looking car?
The 2022 Audi A4 does little to offend, but it’s not exactly a styling standout either. Clean, conservative lines inside and out earn it just a 5 out of 10 on our scale. It lacks the evocative lines of the Mercedes C-Class and the soothing style of the Volvo S60.
The A4 45 rides on upsized wheels to go along with its stiffer suspension, and it features sportier body styling that mostly works to our eyes. The S4 is dressier yet, without drawing too much attention to itself.
Allroads are arguably the most interesting A4s with their busier grille treatment and unpainted fender flares. There’s just something appealing about long-roof proportions, too.
Inside, the A4’s dash is full of tech, but its primary touchscreen looks like an afterthought. Most A4s seem to hit dealer lots in bland blacks and grays, but Audi offers warmer hues that we suggest you consider to brighten things up.
2022 Audi A4
Performance
Tepid in base form, the 2022 Audi A4 can thrill with more power.
Is the Audi A4 4WD?
Yes. All-wheel drive is standard across the lineup.
How fast is the Audi A4?
The base A4’s 201-hp rating belies its real-world performance; it’s plenty quick. Better yet is the 261-hp version that Audi confusingly calls 45. Regardless of power, those engines work with a 7-speed automatic gearbox that fires off good shifts at speed but can hesitate around town.
The S4 swaps in a 349-hp turbo V-6 and an 8-speed automatic transmission. This sweet setup is top-notch for the way it blends performance with everyday usability.
Base cars ride softly, while the 45 and S4 have stiffer suspensions that still absorb bumps well.
The Allroad is more about chunky looks than actual off-road performance, though its suspension sits about an inch higher than the base sedan. Power for the Allroad comes from the mid-level 261-hp turbo-4. With its standard adaptive dampers, the Allroad has the most composed ride of the lineup.
All of these Audis handle slickly with steering that’s a little light but ultra-precise. Optioning up an S4 can bring a sport-tuned rear differential and adaptive dampers to help this performance sedan truly live its best life.
Overall, we rate the A4 at 7 out of 10 for its ride comfort and acceleration, based on the entry-level version. A4s with more powerful engines and even the Allroad might rate higher if considered independently.
2022 Audi A4
Comfort & Quality
The 2022 Audi A4 is spacious and well-wrought inside.
Passengers will find good space in every seat when it comes to the 2022 Audi A4. We rate it at 7 out of 10 based on front-seat comfort and upmarket materials.
Unlike nearly all rivals, the A4 comes standard with real leather upholstery and wood trim. Power-adjustable and heated front seats up front can be joined by cooling and softer leather, for a price of course. Sports seats are optional on 45s and standard on the S4, so try before you buy.
Second-row space is decent, though the driveline hump can make middle-seat riders a bit uncomfortable.
The downside to the A4 is its 13-cubic-foot trunk, though the A4 Allroad offers nearly double that with the second row upright and about 60 cubes with it folded down.
2022 Audi A4
Safety
The 2022 Audi A4 boasts a top-notch safety rating.
How safe is the Audi A4?
The 2022 Audi A4 is one of the safest new cars on the road today. We rate it at 10 out of 10 for top scores from independent and federal testers, plus its exceptional outward vision.
The IIHS says the A4 is a Top Safety Pick; Prestige versions with full LED projector lighting are a Top Safety Pick+.
Federal testers at the NHTSA grant the car a five-star overall rating.
Standard active safety tech includes a highly-rated automatic emergency braking system, while adaptive cruise control is included on Premium Plus and higher trim levels. In some cities, the A4 can even communicate with traffic lights to alert you when one ahead is about to change to red.
2022 Audi A4
Features
The 2022 Audi A4 is well-equipped for its price point.
The 2022 A4 wants for little when it comes to standard features, though we would spoil ourselves with the Premium Plus trim level.
Standard fare on the base A4 includes all-wheel drive, a sunroof, leather seats that are heated and power-adjustable up front, and a 10.1-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility. That’s enough for a 7 out of 10 on our scale.
Which Audi A4 should I buy?
We would consider spending up for the A4 Premium Plus at about $45,000. It adds adaptive cruise control, a digital instrument cluster, a surround-view camera system, and 18-inch alloy wheels. The 45 runs an additional $1,600, money that’s probably well-spent given the power increase.
Prestige versions add more impressive LED headlights, a head-up display, navigation, and Bang & Olufsen audio for over $50,000.
The A4 Allroad starts at about $46,000 and tops out at around $56,000, while the S4 begins at around $52,000.
How much is a fully loaded 2022 Audi A4?
An S4 Prestige with the Black Optic package, special-order paint (a hefty $3,900 for drivers who want a bespoke S4), and a few other options can top $70,000.
A 4-year/50,000-mile warranty comes with every A4, but unlike rivals, Audi doesn’t include free maintenance.
2022 Audi A4
Fuel Economy
The 2022 Audi A4 offers decent fuel economy given its performance.
Is the 2022 Audi A4 good on gas?
Fairly good fuel economy helps the 2022 Audi A4 score a 5 out of 10 in our ratings.
Base cars are rated at 26 mpg city, 34 highway, 29 combined. The more powerful 4-cylinder in the A4 45 slips to 24/31/27 mpg. Allroads are a little less sleek, and they slide to 24/30/26 mpg.
The S4 is less miserly at 21/30/24 mpg.
Audi recommends premium unleaded for the entire lineup.