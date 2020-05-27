The Audi A4 sedan is historically the most familiar car in the automaker’s lineup and somehow the most overlooked. Say what? Next to manic coupe crossovers and all-electric wagons, it takes more than just a good value to stand out, apparently.

We give the A4 a 6.7 TCC Rating thanks to its stellar safety scorecard and good performance. Style isn’t the A4’s forte, but it’s the A5 Sportback’s—they’re kissing cousins. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Not much has changed for the A4 this year. Audi massaged its 2.0-liter turbo-4 in the A4 and A4 Allroad to make just 13 horsepower more compared to last year, which isn’t much on paper although we haven’t yet driven those cars. All-wheel drive is standard on all A4s, which is new this year.

Starting from about $40,000, Audi offers the A4, S4, and A4 Allroad in Premium, Premium Plus, and Prestige trim levels. Aside from the power bump, Audi added wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility to the A4 lineup, and active safety features to Premium Plus models. S4 sport sedans start north of $50,000, and the little A4 Allroad wagon that could starts at more than $45,000.

The A4’s familiar shape hasn’t changed in a while, even though some of the details were redone last year. It’s conservative among rivals but finished in high-quality materials, if that’s what you’re into.

Every A4 relies on one of two turbo-4s for power, rated at 201 horsepower or 261 horsepower. Those engines are paired to a 7-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

The A4 Allroad pairs the higher-output engine to the same 7-speed, all-wheel drive, and a taller ride height for better capability on dusty trails.

S4s steer toward a different kind of capability. The 3.0-liter turbo V-6 spins out 349 hp and drubs 0-60 sprints in less than five seconds. It rides lower on stiffer springs that can be swapped out for sporty adaptive dampers and can complement rear-wheel steering and a rear differential to transmute tires to black smoke around corners.

Even at high speed, every A4 is comfortable thanks to a four-wheel independent suspension that’s calm and collected on any surface.

Four adults will fit well inside the A4, and rear-seat riders get more than 35 inches of leg room. The A4 and S4’s trunk skimps on space at just 13 cubic feet, but the A4 Allroad can pick up the remainder with gobs of practicality between its back seat and rear hatch—up to 60 cubic feet are available.

Federal and independent safety officials give the A4 great crash-test scores, and its standard automatic emergency braking system was rated “Superior” by the IIHS at avoiding forward crashes.

Base A4 Premium models get most of the good stuff: leather upholstery, 17-inch wheels, heated power-adjustable front seats, LED headlights, three-zone climate control, a sunroof, and a 10.1-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility (only Apple CarPlay runs without a wire).

Our pick is the A4 Premium Plus that adds a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, active lane control and adaptive cruise control, bigger wheels, and parking sensors.