Our review of the 2020 Audi A4 is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2020 Audi A4 if you're interested in purchasing one.
Specs
Gas Mileage 27 mpg City/35 mpg Hwy
Engine Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4, 2.0 L
EPA Class Compact Cars
Style Name Premium 40 TFSI
Drivetrain Front Wheel Drive
Passenger Capacity 5
Passenger Doors 4
Body Style 4dr Car
Transmission Transmission: 7-Speed S tronic
News
Refreshed 2020 Audi A4 returns to the U.S. with more content for less money
After much delay, the 2020 Audi A4 is officially returning to North America. Audi showed off the facelifted compact sedan and wagon for the European market in May, 2019, but didn't confirm U.S. specs and pricing until Tuesday. The 2020 A4 and S4...Read More»
Audi drops manual transmissions from 2019 lineup
Fans of three pedals should shift their attention away from Audi showrooms for the 2019 model year. The automaker said Friday that in response to weak demand it will no longer offer a manual transmission model in its U.S.-market lineup beginning...Read More»
Audi, Chevy make appearances in new Ferris Bueller's Day Off campaign for Domino's
If you're a fan of 80s movies, here's a little something to brighten up your Monday: Domino's has dropped a new Ferris Bueller's Day Off-themed ad campaign, and one of the clips stars a familiar face--and fascia. So far, the campaign consists of two...Read More»
